Tooltips and drop-downs appearing at top left of browser window
Running Vivaldi on Linux 6.2.0-36-generic, Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS with the default Gnome desktop session.
Any tool-tips or drop-downs from the browser itself (not drawn by Javascript) appear at the top left corner of the browser window, instead of where they should be. For example, hovering the pointer over the close button on a tab shows the "Close Tab" tool tip at the top left of the browser window and not where the pointer is. See these screenshots for another example:
I have to run with GPU rasterization disabled, since otherwise text rendering in the UI is broken. I've tried switching between "Wayland" and "X11" for "Preferred Ozone Platform" with no difference in behaviour.
Any ideas what's causing this and how I can fix it?
mib3berlin
@KevinOrourkeFA
Hi, no idea what happen but 6.2 is not the latest version, we are on Vivaldi 6.4.
Please update and check again, we have many Ubuntu user to help you.
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin said in Tooltips and drop-downs appearing at top left of browser window:
@KevinOrourkeFA
Hi, no idea what happen but 6.2 is not the latest version, we are on Vivaldi 6.4.
6.2 is the Linux kernel version, not the Vivaldi version.
On the other hand it turned out I'd somehow got stuck on an even older Vivaldi ("5.7.2921.53 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)"). Updating now...
For some reason Vivaldi wasn't installing the right files (in /etc/apt/sources.list.d) to auto-update. Even reinstalling or manually upgrading didn't fix it.
An
apt purgefollowed by a fresh install seems to have fixed that.
Thanks @mib3berlin for pointing me in the right direction.