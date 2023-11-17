Running Vivaldi on Linux 6.2.0-36-generic, Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS with the default Gnome desktop session.

Any tool-tips or drop-downs from the browser itself (not drawn by Javascript) appear at the top left corner of the browser window, instead of where they should be. For example, hovering the pointer over the close button on a tab shows the "Close Tab" tool tip at the top left of the browser window and not where the pointer is. See these screenshots for another example:



I have to run with GPU rasterization disabled, since otherwise text rendering in the UI is broken. I've tried switching between "Wayland" and "X11" for "Preferred Ozone Platform" with no difference in behaviour.

Any ideas what's causing this and how I can fix it?