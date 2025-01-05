Hi.

Every time I press the spacebar on any slice screen (eg. https://www.soundslice.com/slices/q9KCc/?from=search), it toggles the play/pause, but I get redirected to https://www.soundslice.com/community/ right away.

Tried it on a clean Vivaldi installation, with no extensions and got the same result. Tried other browsers and it works fine (play/pause, no redirect).

Printing document.activeElement returned the entire body element, so it doesn't look like a focus issue.

I placed a breakpoint in the spacebar handler of the "tab player" and from there I believe I got to the code of the

mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli extension (which I found has other issues) based on the value of runtime id which was in the stacktrace.



The exact place I get redirected is right after t.click() gets executed, where t is the anchor to the /community page.



Can someone please look into it? The site is unusable and I believe this is Vivaldi's issue. I already asked the website developers to check as well.