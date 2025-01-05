Weird spacebar behavior on soundslice.com
-
Hi.
Every time I press the spacebar on any slice screen (eg. https://www.soundslice.com/slices/q9KCc/?from=search), it toggles the play/pause, but I get redirected to https://www.soundslice.com/community/ right away.
Tried it on a clean Vivaldi installation, with no extensions and got the same result. Tried other browsers and it works fine (play/pause, no redirect).
Printing
document.activeElementreturned the entire
bodyelement, so it doesn't look like a focus issue.
I placed a breakpoint in the spacebar handler of the "tab player" and from there I believe I got to the code of the
mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimliextension (which I found has other issues) based on the value of runtime id which was in the stacktrace.
The exact place I get redirected is right after
t.click()gets executed, where
tis the anchor to the
/communitypage.
Can someone please look into it? The site is unusable and I believe this is Vivaldi's issue. I already asked the website developers to check as well.
modedit: link to shady website removed. Please take more care to not hotlink domains
-
-
@Hadden89 will do, thanks
EDIT: created VB-112866
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@simeonK This is a Spacebar+FastForward issue.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/navigation/fast-forward-rewind/
To stop it happening, just disable the setting:
Space key to fast forward
It's a neat feature but can mess with some sites.
The bug report is valid, but I doubt much can be done about it as some sites just break with the FFWD feature.
I got to the code of the mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli extension (which I found has other issues)
Yes
mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimliis Vivaldi itself, it's got issues
If you're interested you can see all "hidden" extensions at
chrome://system
-
@Pathduck A feature I didn't know .. a warning or keeping opt-in would be nice as spacebar to play/pause is quite used.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Hadden89 It only breaks for some sites. Most sites Space works just fine to play/pause. It depends if FFWD finds a "next" link or not.
I have it mapped to
Shift+Xas well as enabled for Space. I don't have any problem with it on most sites. Having it default disabled would probably by a good idea.