just got a new computer, put Mint 20.3 on and Vivaldi. had Vivaldi on other computers & have never seen this problem:

[5501:5501:0226/121203.867951:ERROR:CONSOLE(1)] "sendInitDataToInjectedScript: Could not establish connection. Receiving end does not exist.", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js (1)

[5501:5501:0226/121237.422132:ERROR:extension_host.cc(317)] Received EventAck for extension mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli for an unknown event.

[5501:5501:0226/121237.449973:ERROR:CONSOLE(0)] "Access to image at 'made-up-favicon:https://forums.craigslist.org/?areaID=197&forumID=1259' from origin 'chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli' has been blocked by CORS policy: Cross origin requests are only supported for protocol schemes: http, data, chrome, chrome-extension, chrome-untrusted, https.", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/browser.html (0)

this starts as soon as I open browser. by the end of the day xsessions-error file is up to 17GB or more, same error repeating.

this is same problem as Strange invisible window closing (maxlefou) below but I don't use any extensions or have any google accounts (or use anything google) so that answer does me nothing.

haven't been able to find anything as to what this extension is.