just got a new computer, put Mint 20.3 on and Vivaldi. had Vivaldi on other computers & have never seen this problem:
[5501:5501:0226/121203.867951:ERROR:CONSOLE(1)] "sendInitDataToInjectedScript: Could not establish connection. Receiving end does not exist.", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js (1)
[5501:5501:0226/121237.422132:ERROR:extension_host.cc(317)] Received EventAck for extension mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli for an unknown event.
[5501:5501:0226/121237.449973:ERROR:CONSOLE(0)] "Access to image at 'made-up-favicon:https://forums.craigslist.org/?areaID=197&forumID=1259' from origin 'chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli' has been blocked by CORS policy: Cross origin requests are only supported for protocol schemes: http, data, chrome, chrome-extension, chrome-untrusted, https.", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/browser.html (0)
this starts as soon as I open browser. by the end of the day xsessions-error file is up to 17GB or more, same error repeating.
this is same problem as Strange invisible window closing (maxlefou) below but I don't use any extensions or have any google accounts (or use anything google) so that answer does me nothing.
haven't been able to find anything as to what this extension is.
I hadn't seen that line with craigslist URL in before so looked at error report again and noticed that it repeats for every website (at
least bookmarked ones) I go to.
DoctorG Ambassador
Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
DoctorG Ambassador
@lonejombi Seems the browser can not fetch favicon for tab or bookmark.
Which Vivaldi version is this?
What happens if you run Vivaldi in a shell with
vivaldi --user-data-dir="/tmp/VIVTEST/"
version 5.1.2567.49
libva error: vaGetDriverNameByIndex() failed with unknown libva error, driver_name = (null)
[11011:11011:0227/041227.508023:ERROR:viz_main_impl.cc(188)] Exiting GPU process due to errors during initialization
Fontconfig error: Cannot load default config file: No such file: (null)
libva error: vaGetDriverNameByIndex() failed with unknown libva error, driver_name = (null)
[11120:11120:0227/041227.532652:ERROR:sandbox_linux.cc(377)] InitializeSandbox() called with multiple threads in process gpu-process.
[10974:10974:0227/041228.411644:ERROR:CONSOLE(1)] "syncDetachedTabInformation: The message port closed before a response was received.", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js (1)
[10974:10974:0227/041228.411787:ERROR:CONSOLE(1)] "syncDetachedTabInformation: The message port closed before a response was received.", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js (1)
[10974:11022:0227/041230.481238:ERROR:chrome_browser_main_extra_parts_metrics.cc(227)] START: ReportBluetoothAvailability(). If you don't see the END: message, this is crbug.com/1216328.
[10974:11022:0227/041230.481262:ERROR:chrome_browser_main_extra_parts_metrics.cc(230)] END: ReportBluetoothAvailability()
[10974:10974:0227/041242.381423:ERROR:CONSOLE(1)] "sendInitDataToInjectedScript: Could not establish connection. Receiving end does not exist.", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js (1)
[10974:10974:0227/041242.381703:ERROR:CONSOLE(1)] "sendInitDataToInjectedScript: Could not establish connection. Receiving end does not exist.", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js (1)
@lonejombi
Similar Error "chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli" .
estudioepc
This is happening everyday from about two weeks...
Sometimes email works and sometimes, just does this.
09:45:03.594 error [Mail - imap-client] error listing folders: Error: Socket timed out!
Error: Socket timed out!
at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:219084
DoctorG Ambassador
@estudioepc Already known and i hope will be investigated.
estudioepc
@DoctorG Yes, I know. But a I didn't realise that is an old problem. And it is not only in linux, I have the same problem on windows 10.
I tried with the resynchronize option and it seems to be starting to download.
