Reset UI Settings
So my cat walked over the keyboard and now I have nothing. No menus, no address bar, not even buttons to minimize or close! How can I get to the settings and reset everything to normal.
With the “toggle UI” command.
Ctrl F11seems to be the standard shortcut, but you can open quick commands (F2) and type the command too.
@luetage thanks, ctr+f11 does not work, but the other option does. But I cannot find what I have to reset. It must be something in my profile, isn't it?
If I open a private window it looks like I used it to have.
Yeah, this is just sad...I deleted my default profile and purged and reinstalled vivaldi. The ui is back but I don't have my passwords anymore. Seems that there has been a change how passwords were saved...
@Namal In the original post you mentioned your cat jumped on the keyboard, therefore it triggered a keyboard shortcut. You can look up the keyboard shortcut for “Toggle UI” in the settings, this is what was supposedly triggered. It is not a settings option, therefore deleting your profile wasn’t needed. Moreover if it had been a settings problem indeed, you could have reset the settings after making a profile backup.
Anyway, you tried the command, did it bring back the UI? If not, the second option is that Vivaldi was simply in “Fullscreen Mode,” which is another command which hides the UI. Fullscreen mode triggered from the operating system level fullscreens the Vivaldi window with UI, fullscreen triggered with the Vivaldi command fullscreens without UI.
@luetage It wasn't definitely not in full screen. See the difference between the normal window and the private window I posted. And like I said, I didn't know, that there was a difference in the synchronization and in the password managers. Before that, if I ran into problems like this this is what I would do. Purge vivaldi and sync with my account.
Now I have synced it with my mobile phone (full synchronization), but nothing was really synced. Besides the passwords, now my phone also has only the few new passwords.
So how do I tell my pc to get the bookmarks/history/etc from my phone?