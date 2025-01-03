@Namal In the original post you mentioned your cat jumped on the keyboard, therefore it triggered a keyboard shortcut. You can look up the keyboard shortcut for “Toggle UI” in the settings, this is what was supposedly triggered. It is not a settings option, therefore deleting your profile wasn’t needed. Moreover if it had been a settings problem indeed, you could have reset the settings after making a profile backup.

Anyway, you tried the command, did it bring back the UI? If not, the second option is that Vivaldi was simply in “Fullscreen Mode,” which is another command which hides the UI. Fullscreen mode triggered from the operating system level fullscreens the Vivaldi window with UI, fullscreen triggered with the Vivaldi command fullscreens without UI.