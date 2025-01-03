Can't Run Two Profiles At Once
-
I can't create a new profile in the browser and open the default one.
My problem is as follows: When I try to run 2 profiles at once, the browser crashes.
After that I can't open one of the profiles (which is synchronizing), another one opens normally. An attempt to open a profile that does not open from an open one ends with closing the browser.
I could have fixed this by going back to an older version of the browser, but I wanted this problem to be eliminated.
Currently, I don't remember the version I would have to go back to, because it was some from 2023.
I avoid opening 2 profiles at once, but sometimes I need to do something quickly. I will mention that the proil that opens has over 300 MB, and there is a problem with the second one, which is less than 18 MB.
After some experimentation, it seems that an old known bug appears:
[0103/092618.058560:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found
[0103/092618.064267:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found
[0103/092618.070778:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found
Naruszenie ochrony pamięci (zrzut pamięci)
Now both profiles show this error.
--
ModEdit: Title
-
@RA6 It would be great if you could send the dev team crash dumps so that they can understand what is triggering the crashes.
Here's more info about how to send crash dump files:
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/reporting-crashes-on-linux