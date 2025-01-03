I can't create a new profile in the browser and open the default one.

My problem is as follows: When I try to run 2 profiles at once, the browser crashes.

After that I can't open one of the profiles (which is synchronizing), another one opens normally. An attempt to open a profile that does not open from an open one ends with closing the browser.

I could have fixed this by going back to an older version of the browser, but I wanted this problem to be eliminated.

Currently, I don't remember the version I would have to go back to, because it was some from 2023.

I avoid opening 2 profiles at once, but sometimes I need to do something quickly. I will mention that the proil that opens has over 300 MB, and there is a problem with the second one, which is less than 18 MB.

After some experimentation, it seems that an old known bug appears:

[0103/092618.058560:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found

[0103/092618.064267:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found

[0103/092618.070778:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found

Naruszenie ochrony pamięci (zrzut pamięci)

Now both profiles show this error.

