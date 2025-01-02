When in an "installed" PWA, all links open in a custom tab within the PWA. I would love a preference to let the links open in my default browser instead of "trapped" within the PWA's window.

My understanding is that this behavior was implemented specifically to woo native developers into considering building a PWA, and all those native developers expected to be able to "trap" users within their app.

It is currently possible to long-press a link and select "open in Vivaldi," but my request is a preference to make that the default action when tapping a link.