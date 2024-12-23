@GVitally The passwords are encrypted based on the O.S. and computer hardware.

Moving across P.C.s, obviously the hardware/O.S. is different.

Normally, we would recommend "Sync" to transfer data - https://help.vivaldi.com/tutorials/vivaldi-desktop/vivaldi-sync-on-all-your-devices/

However, it has been down for a while and may not have the data saved in your case.

So you should copy your data files back onto to your old PC and launch Vivaldi on that. You could then use "Menu/File/Export" for your passwords (and any other data you want).

Then on your "new" P.C. use "Menu/File/Import from Applications and files".

See https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/import-and-export-browser-data/