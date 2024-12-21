21.12.24 | Sync'd Data Lost + New Encryption Key
Danielliman
On 11/12 I formatted my PC and I didn't know that Vivaldi was having Sync problems, today this problem was resolved and I had to create a new password, does this mean that I lost all my desktop stuff that I had before formatting?
Have you checked what's there?
Sync seems to be up again, but when I synced my data on a new computer, everything seems gone. Gave me a notification that upload and download is done, but none of the old data has been restored.
I still have an older computer with all the old data. Is there a way to make sure that that computer only uploads the old data, and not downloading the empty synced data?
Danielliman
@Zalex108 Only what was synchronized on Android, such as favorites and some passwords and websites that were not shared between the Android app and desktop. So I wanted to know if, because I had to create a new password, I lost the data saved in the browser before I formatted my PC.
Hi,
AFAIK,
No way to choose just one direction.
I suggest you to back up the old computer to start.
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
Whatever on the browser, should be there.
There are a couple of reports of lost tabs on Android.
Not sure on Desktop
About the Sync server, IDK.
BTW,
Back up the computer profile as soon as possible.
@Jeroen4X If you can start sync on the old device first, you can upload data from there. Then sync your new profile, and it will download as normal.
@Danielliman
Hi, for users create a new system, reinstall Windows all data on the sync server is deleted.
I know many users think Vivaldi sync is a backup but it is not.
If you don't have a real backup exported bookmark, password and other data all is lost.
@Jeroen4X
Hi, make a backup of your Vivaldi data, copy the folder \App Data\Local\Vivaldi\User Data to a save place.
Vivaldi sync is additive so it should work as other users mentioned but this is 110% save.
Cheers, mib
Thank you all! Indeed nothing was lost, and everything is back.
I checked the live status and it says sync is back up but when I tried to sync my bookmarks and passwords to my new pc, it would not work.
@Angelicx999 I had this. After a few automatic retries it will go back to normal. There may be some temporary errors probably due to the large number of people signing into sync again.
I would suggest leaving vivaldi running for a few minutes and it should work.
@LonM Ok, i'll wait an hour for traffic to slow down and see if it works.
Hi guys..
I just sat up a brand new pc when the sync issues started.
So I couldn't sync anything until today.
When I tried today, the sync synced the few standard bookmarks that comes with Vivaldi.
Not the "big" collection of bookmarks and notes that I had before....
What can I do?
I have the old sync on both a laptop and on my phone.
How can I get them on my desktop????
Ole
mib2berlin Soprano
@Olemannen
Hi, normally you should have now your old and the standard bookmarks on both systems.
Log out of sync on the new system, start the laptop and disable the network connection, then start Vivaldi..
If all is there export bookmarks, close Vivaldi and backup your profile folder "Default".
On Windows it is in \App Data\Local\Vivaldi\User Data
On Linux in .config/vivaldi
Don't start Vivaldi on your mobile before you make the backup.
@mib2berlin
I tried that. And just imported my bookmarks.
That's ok, but I can't get to all my notes and settings.
Isn't it some way I can get to my entire old sync files?
-
@Olemannen
Hm, if you don't have a profile backup no.
You don't had your notes and settings on your laptop before you connect the network/sync again?
The problem is/was caused by syncing the new (Empty) system first.
Did you create a backup?
-
BlokZinciri
it seems my synced data also lost. I have no chance to reach old Vivaldi setup because I switched a Linux distribution to another one.
Hopefully my synced data also come back as @Jeroen4X 's came back. If I loose my years long data my trust will completely break for Vivaldi Browser.
-
I tried to sync my data but it didn't work, I reinstalled the browser and deleted my user data while uninstalling this time and when I synced it gave me back the default bookmarks and not mine. I managed to sync from my mobile but I'm still missing all my extensions.
-
@Angelicx999
Hi, you upload sync data from an empty/clean install, the mobile doesn't store extensions.
I fear you have to reinstall extensions, except you have a backup of your profile on your system.
Cheers, mib