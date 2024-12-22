Unable to play video from websites,
-
Hi Guys,
i am fairly new to Vivaldi, and i would not post but i can't seem to find a solution to the problem i am having. When i try to stream video from Paramount+ i only get black screen no video. I did a little bit of digging and when i debug i can get this error message,
Warning, FFmpegDemuxer failed to create a valid/supported audio decoder configuration from muxed stream, config:codec: aac, profile: unknown, bytes_per_channel: 0, channel_layout: STEREO, channels: 2, samples_per_second: 44100, sample_format: Unknown sample format, bytes_per_frame: 0, seek_preroll: 0us, codec_delay: 0, has extra data: true, encryption scheme: Unencrypted, discard decoder delay: true, target_output_channel_layout: NONE, target_output_sample_format: Unknown sample format, has aac extra data: true"
i have tried to follow some of the suggestions here but none of them worked for me.
if anyone can suggest anything that i can do to resolve this issue i would appreciate very much.
thank you in advance,
Malken
-
@malken I would just wait for the Vivaldi team to fix this. I have the same problem, my friend has the same problem etc...
-
@Johnips thank you for quick reply, that makes sense. i will patiently wait for a fix to come out.
Cheers.
M.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Johnips @malken
Hi, if more than one user report it here one can make a bug report. The developers don't read the forum.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VAB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin Thanks. I just left a bug repport. It's a problem on every singel SNAP install I've seen, so should be fixed soon.
-
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@Johnips Your bug report (VB-112697), has been marked as a duplicate of VB-112690.
-
@edwardp ok. Sorry for that. A bit hectic here. Will do better next time.
-
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@Johnips Not a problem.
Welcome to the Vivaldi Community.
-
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
We sometimes read the forums. If you used the Snap package I think I know what this is and it should now be fixed. Shutdown Vivaldi then issue
snap refresh vivaldiand on starting again it should (hopefully) work.
EDIT: Some context for the curious:
https://social.vivaldi.net/@ruario/113699262750820381
-
@Ruarí Working now. Thank you so much and enjoy your holiday.
-
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
@Johnips Thanks for the quick confirmation. Enjoy your holiday and sorry for taking so long to notice.
-
Good afternoon,
thank you for getting this fixed, it is working for me as well
great job on getting this resolved quickly.
Merry Christmas
M.
-
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
@malken said in Unable to play video from websites,:
great job on getting this resolved quickly.
Well … it was a bit slow but that is due to the holidays. If you wanted more breakdown of what happened here, read from here and down:
https://forum.snapcraft.io/t/using-chromium-ffmpeg-in-third-party-browser-snaps/6545/62
P.S. Merry Christmas (or Happy Holidays, your choice) to you and everyone in this thread. Thanks for caring!