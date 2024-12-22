Hi Guys,

i am fairly new to Vivaldi, and i would not post but i can't seem to find a solution to the problem i am having. When i try to stream video from Paramount+ i only get black screen no video. I did a little bit of digging and when i debug i can get this error message,

Warning, FFmpegDemuxer failed to create a valid/supported audio decoder configuration from muxed stream, config:codec: aac, profile: unknown, bytes_per_channel: 0, channel_layout: STEREO, channels: 2, samples_per_second: 44100, sample_format: Unknown sample format, bytes_per_frame: 0, seek_preroll: 0us, codec_delay: 0, has extra data: true, encryption scheme: Unencrypted, discard decoder delay: true, target_output_channel_layout: NONE, target_output_sample_format: Unknown sample format, has aac extra data: true"

i have tried to follow some of the suggestions here but none of them worked for me.

if anyone can suggest anything that i can do to resolve this issue i would appreciate very much.

thank you in advance,

Malken