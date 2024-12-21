Tab Stacks Lost | No Recovery
RadekPilich
Bug Report # VAB-10576
All tab stacks lost - no way to recover
Title says it all.
All tab stacks disappeared, only a handful of unstacked tabs remained.
Doesn't seem visible / recoverable via recently closed / history.
Last chance if the session has remained synced in cloud and recoverable via desktop.
(EDIT: unlikely, desktop shows itself as disconnected from sync and now seems frozen for minutes after re-engaging sync)
Why?
ModEdit: Title + Added VB#
Technically, not all of them are gone. You can get your last 5 tab stacks from the "closed tabs" menu, but only those ones, which seem to be chosen arbitrarily. The rest are just gone.
Still, though - MAJOR IMPORTANT BUG.
RadekPilich
@TheGoomba98 said in All tab stacks lost - no way to recover:
You can get your last 5 tab stacks from the "closed tabs" menu, but only those ones, which seem to be chosen arbitrarily.
No, not in my case, there is no close at hand evidence of those tabs existing a while before
Really? Have you tried going to the tab switcher menu, then tapping the trash can at the bottom?
I'm afraid this has something to do with the recent sync fix, because my tab stacks aren't getting synched.
RadekPilich
It might be caused by sync in some odd way, but maybe more likely there is some other cause due to the recent changes to the tab stacks on mobile or some other bug in the app itself.
Same thing, I have a tab group with 130 tabs missing. At first I thought I may have closed it myself, but after I looked in my history of closed tabs, there was nothing there. The tab group just disappeared...
@RadekPilich
Hi, I can reproduce this on 7.0 stable but not in my internal 7.1 build.
I will try to find a bug report.
Same here
Android 10
V Stable | 15 Tabs -->> 2 Tabs | 3 Stacks partially recovered
V Dev | 211 Tabs -->> 93 | Just 2 Stacks available to restore
@Zalex108
Dev is snapshot?
I asked in the developer chat but it's weekend and vacation time, as usual.
@mib2berlin said in All tab stacks lost - no way to recover:
Dev is snapshot?
Yes
Bug Report # VAB-10576
I confirmed the report, it got high priority.
Cheers, mib
@RadekPilich I have lost my 200+ Tab. It's very frustrating. I can't tolarate this major bug.
I ditched Firefox for Vivaldi. But Vivaldi has become very unreliable.
@abnanik Firefox with container is very good on desktop tbh but the issue is their engine on mobile is pretty crap. For that chromium is simply the best solution
One device more.
Huawei Mate Pad 10.4 | Android 10 | HOS2
From 215 Tabs with Stacks -->> 56
Just 4 Stacks in the Bin to recover
Sync still appeared as disconnected, had to add the Encryption key to fully reconnect, so the lost Stacks and tabs problem appears right before.