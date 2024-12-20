Dear Vivaldi Team,

Thank you for creating such a versatile and customizable browser. Vivaldi’s innovation and user-focused features truly stand out.

I propose adding a Frequently Visited Websites Panel to the address bar. When clicked, an expandable panel could display the user’s most visited sites as thumbnails or icons. Key features include:

Customization: Users can pin, rearrange, or remove sites.

Toggle: Enable or disable via settings.

Sync: Sync frequently visited sites across devices.

Benefits

Efficiency: Faster access to favorite sites.

Convenience: Reduces the need for manual searches.

Customization: Aligns with Vivaldi’s user-centric design.

Inspiration

This idea draws from Opera’s similar feature, as illustrated in the attached screenshot, but can be uniquely enhanced with Vivaldi’s emphasis on control and flexibility.

Thank you for considering this suggestion. I’m confident it would enhance Vivaldi’s appeal. Let me know if you need more details.

Best regards,

Wajahat

