Vivaldi 7, Mac OS 15.2, YouTube won't play
I am running Vivaldi 7.1.3554.3 (Official Build) (x86_64) on my Mac Pro 6,1 with Sequoia 15.2. This Mac is running Sequoia under OpenCore Legacy Patcher version 2.2.
YouTube videos will not play. I get: "An error occurred. Please try again later. (Playback ID: varies on which video I try) Learn More"
Same videos play fine in Safari 18.2.
Along same lines, Vivaldi takes several minutes to load and flashes salmon-colored pages and, now and then, a grey background.
I suspect both issues are related to video memory or memory allocation or both. Activity Monitor indicates this is not a CPU or GPU issues as usage rates are quite small.
Anyone have any ideas I can try to fix this? I used an older version of Vivaldi, 5.5.2805.38 for many years on my old Mac OS without issues.
I have tried installing versions 5.5, 6.9, and 7.1 and all exhibit the same issue.
Thank you.
luetage
@Appleattic Try 7.1 on an additional new profile.
Thanks for the reply. Tried using the "Guest" profile and creating a new profile. Problem persists either way.
Tools > Quick Commands > Manage Profiles
Have also found same problem with Facebook Marketplace videos.
Link to videos I am trying to play are on my web page at: https://www.appleattic.net/video/YouTubeVid1.html
Link is titled "YouTube Videos" but I have same problem when I go to YouTube and try playing the videos without using the above link.
Not all videos are affected. Some (not mine) do play. On the ones that don't play, the poster photo loads and content is visible in the preview bar at the bottom of the window. The content is there and loaded but play will not start.
Also have the GPU file created by Vivaldi://gpu utility if anyone needs to see it.