I am running Vivaldi 7.1.3554.3 (Official Build) (x86_64) on my Mac Pro 6,1 with Sequoia 15.2. This Mac is running Sequoia under OpenCore Legacy Patcher version 2.2.

YouTube videos will not play. I get: "An error occurred. Please try again later. (Playback ID: varies on which video I try) Learn More"

Same videos play fine in Safari 18.2.

Along same lines, Vivaldi takes several minutes to load and flashes salmon-colored pages and, now and then, a grey background.

I suspect both issues are related to video memory or memory allocation or both. Activity Monitor indicates this is not a CPU or GPU issues as usage rates are quite small.

Anyone have any ideas I can try to fix this? I used an older version of Vivaldi, 5.5.2805.38 for many years on my old Mac OS without issues.

I have tried installing versions 5.5, 6.9, and 7.1 and all exhibit the same issue.

Thank you.