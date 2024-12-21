[Solved] Customize Desktop ??
-
greybeard Ambassador
I have just installed 7.0.3495.26 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) on a used Toshiba Satellite L 50 (with Japanese keyboard)... It was a great deal...
I used to be able to Rt Click at the tabs and get a dropdown that included a Customize function. Seems to be Gone Now.
Using DragonOS (Lububntu)
Have I gone silly ?? Or have I just missed something ?
-
@greybeard Clicking on an actual tab works on Windows, clicking the empty space in the tab bar does not. Mind you, it just brings up Settings > Tabs, so even if Linux menus are different the options are still there.
Hmm, I seem to recall a bug related to tabs at the bottom - is that your setup? (Mine are at the top.)
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@greybeard @sgunhouse
Hi, with tabs at bottom it is still there but first in the list not latest.
It work only on all tabs, settings, startpage and real tabs.
@greybeard
Check Appearance if it is listed in the tab menu:
-
greybeard Ambassador
I found it but it seems to have no effect on anything. Tabs are at top.
Is this a Lubuntu (Ubuntu) issue?
Edit:
Went through the Help pages and followed instructions with no luck.
Even exiting V and starting a new session did not save settings I made.
Only thing I can do with Lft or Rt Click is to move the V window around the desktop.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@greybeard
It will not really help you, on Opensuse/KDE it open the page Settings > Tabs.
Cheers, mib
-
@greybeard said in Customize Desktop ??:
Is this a Lubuntu (Ubuntu) issue?
I seriously doubt that the DE/distro would be responsible for Vivaldi not showing a menu entry out of the many.
-
greybeard Ambassador
Many Thanks to all of you for your responses.
I am afraid none of the suggestions regarding the Settins Menu had any effect on this system...
However I did find something hiding away in Quick Commands (Ctrl+E) and a command to bring up the window I could usually get from Rt-Click and the context menu to add the Search window to the address bar which was really all I wanted.
Rt-Click near the Address Bar or Tab Bar gave me only the four arrows to move the Vivaldi window Up-Down-Right-Left.
This is a pretty niche OS geared to Ham radio and SDR radio... I am beginning to think I don´t like it but I´ĺl keep trying it out until the New Year anyway.
This computer with Japanese keyboard also gives me issues as not all the Keys are Mapped properly. The Display is beautiful though, even though I can´t really appreciate it.