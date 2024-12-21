@sgunhouse @npro @mib2berlin

Many Thanks to all of you for your responses.

I am afraid none of the suggestions regarding the Settins Menu had any effect on this system...

However I did find something hiding away in Quick Commands (Ctrl+E) and a command to bring up the window I could usually get from Rt-Click and the context menu to add the Search window to the address bar which was really all I wanted.

Rt-Click near the Address Bar or Tab Bar gave me only the four arrows to move the Vivaldi window Up-Down-Right-Left.

This is a pretty niche OS geared to Ham radio and SDR radio... I am beginning to think I don´t like it but I´ĺl keep trying it out until the New Year anyway.

This computer with Japanese keyboard also gives me issues as not all the Keys are Mapped properly. The Display is beautiful though, even though I can´t really appreciate it.