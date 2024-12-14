I've given up trying to do searches for this topic. I never get a result that's on target. I do not care anything about PIP videos. I am referring to the internet's incessant need to make every webpage as annoying as possible. We used to call them popups (30 years ago) we thought we defeated them. Then it became "overlays". Now its the video that follows you when you scroll away from it. (the video i tried to kill with a "autoplay killer")

Overlays seem undefeatable(is that a word?) with extensions. Most pages are now so dependent on them they break if you try to stop them. Ebay and yahoo being good examples.

Yahoos F!@!@#$ videos are really chaffing my A$$ now though. I stop playback but that damn dead video just pops up and covers the article i am trying to read.

I installed Vivaldi hoping for some relief but, I have yet to find it.

Is there any known way to handle these issues currently that i am not seeing. If not, are there any plans to address this in the works? None of the extensions i try work 100% if at all. If you manually stop videos from playing this seems to stop the tag-along on youtube. Is there an extension that actually stops the video properly instead of hitting it with a hammer?

Am I just too damn old for the inter..GET OFF MY LAWN!!...net now? Does Gen(insert variable here) just think its normal to be constantly blasted did with ads and propaganda?