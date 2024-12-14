autoplay mini player overlay popup what ever...
-
I've given up trying to do searches for this topic. I never get a result that's on target. I do not care anything about PIP videos. I am referring to the internet's incessant need to make every webpage as annoying as possible. We used to call them popups (30 years ago) we thought we defeated them. Then it became "overlays". Now its the video that follows you when you scroll away from it. (the video i tried to kill with a "autoplay killer")
Overlays seem undefeatable(is that a word?) with extensions. Most pages are now so dependent on them they break if you try to stop them. Ebay and yahoo being good examples.
Yahoos F!@!@#$ videos are really chaffing my A$$ now though. I stop playback but that damn dead video just pops up and covers the article i am trying to read.
I installed Vivaldi hoping for some relief but, I have yet to find it.
Is there any known way to handle these issues currently that i am not seeing. If not, are there any plans to address this in the works? None of the extensions i try work 100% if at all. If you manually stop videos from playing this seems to stop the tag-along on youtube. Is there an extension that actually stops the video properly instead of hitting it with a hammer?
Am I just too damn old for the inter..GET OFF MY LAWN!!...net now? Does Gen(insert variable here) just think its normal to be constantly blasted did with ads and propaganda?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@larseneaux
Hi, I haven'd saw this fr a long time, add a page we could test.
Please, always add your Vivaldi and OS version.
-
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
- https://www.nbcnews.com - Home page. Video appears at bottom right of browser window when page is scrolled and stays there until the 'x' in the video screen is selected.
- https://www.msnbc.com - Select an article with a video, then same as above.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@edwardp
Ah thanks, I cant watch videos on msnbc but on nbcnews, even I would never go to these pages.
@larseneaux
Blame the page owner no the browser, maybe it is possible it block it with the uBlock Origin element blocker, I was able to block the content but not the window.
-
@mib2berlin
I blame Google. All the crap features like this one(I think they call it PIP) are implemented to abuse the internet to place ads. other wise they would have given it an off switch. I was hoping someone would have made an extension for this but, i have yet to find one. Autplay stoppers kill the video but the popup min-player still tries to fornicate with your screen when you scroll away.
I noticed on yahoo, letting the video play and then manually stopping it seems to cancel the popup. A autoplayer that canceled videos in this manner might work.
-
@larseneaux Evidently there was a request for this awhile back(for vivaldi). I have seen numerous request for mozilla too. The request got ignored here. I suspect because know one knows how to search for it. PIP, mini video, popup video. I finally found it here under "floating frame video". I really wish Vivaldi would be a little more pro-active about giving us complete control over Googles attempts to cement the internet as an AD broker.
This request didn't get "votes". it shouldn't need them. While all the "features" of vivaldi are nice(I like dashboard alot) I really just want control over the web page. Every time google invents some new fangled "YOU WILL LOOK AT THIS AD" crap they need to prioritize work on options to circumvent it.
-
CantankRus
The nbcnews link does not autoplay or create a miniplayer when I
change the default autoplay setting to "block" in Settings > Privacy and Security.
glen@XuNoble:~$ vivaldi --version Vivaldi 7.0.3495.27 stable
-
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
Beginning in 2018, Chromium upstream made a change, where muted videos will autoplay automatically.
This could be what I was experiencing.