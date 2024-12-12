The Sync service is experiencing issues. Our team is looking into this. Please check vivaldistatus.com for live updates. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Expand workspaces menu on mouse over
claudiomarassi
Expand workspaces menu on mouse over will be very welcome. it's very anoying have to do two clicks every time that want change workspace
Thanks!
Pesala Ambassador
@claudiomarassi You can assign keyboard shortcuts or mouse gestures to switch workspaces, e.g.
- Ctrl+1= Switch to Workspace 1
- Ctrl+2= Switch to Workspace 2, etc.
claudiomarassi
@Pesala said in Expand workspaces menu on mouse over:
Thanks for the tip, but I'm a mouse person. Using the keyboard requires more steps than simply hovering the mouse over.