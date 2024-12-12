Vivaldi always cached old permanent redirect
-
Strange things with caching going on.
In the past i had f.ex.
https://domain.tld/blog/Test/this.htmla link which was permanent redirected to
https://domain.tld/index2.html.
As diresired.
Then i removed the old redirect to index2.html and made a new redirect from
https://domain.tld/blog/Test/this.htmlto
https://sub.domain.tld/blog/Test/this.html
But Vivaldi always redirected to
https://domain.tld/index2.html.
I do not know why such redirect permanent is not checked and cached.
But Devtools showed HTTP header
301 Moved Permanently.
Had you ever experienced such strange redirect cacheing?
-
@DoctorG OK, i misinterpreted in NGinx that Redirect Permanent means for a web client: a redirect is remembered until doomsday. So the browser caching is the culprit.