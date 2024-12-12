Strange things with caching going on.

In the past i had f.ex. https://domain.tld/blog/Test/this.html a link which was permanent redirected to https://domain.tld/index2.html .

As diresired.

Then i removed the old redirect to index2.html and made a new redirect from https://domain.tld/blog/Test/this.html to https://sub.domain.tld/blog/Test/this.html

But Vivaldi always redirected to https://domain.tld/index2.html .

I do not know why such redirect permanent is not checked and cached.

But Devtools showed HTTP header 301 Moved Permanently .

Had you ever experienced such strange redirect cacheing?