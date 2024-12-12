Self-Hosted Sync
In light of recent sync issues due to load and growth, it would seem to me to be a good idea to have the ability to have self-hosted sync. It is something that has been done with browsers like Firefox. It could be a docker type system that a technical user could deploy for their own sync services.
I know it is a small chance of this happening, but just a thought.
@Cretec It is planned that source of Sync server will be available, but no time line.
Was just about to ask this.
1+ vote for this. Would like to be able to host own sync service, would be cool. With the ability to fallback on Vivaldi Server if own self-host becomes unavailable.
@DoctorG Thanks, that is good to know.
@Catweazle That is fine for one time / emergency needs, and we use a similar tool for that purpose. It is what we have had to do during this outage.
Just not as convenient or efficient as using a regular sync. I think this would help the overall sync, by allowing this for the more technical folk or groups.