no audio in Vivaldi browser under Tumbleweed

On OpenSUSE Tumbleweed, audio DOES work from the system settings, in VLC, and in the Brave, and Chrome browsers (which I installed for testing). Just no audio in Vivaldi. This evidence suggests this is NOT a TW problem, but a Vivaldi problem.

Audio in Vivaldi WAS working in TW until sometime within the past week or so.

Restarts (including those after a full shutdown of TW) make no difference.

However this may, alternatively, be a Tumbleweed problem, because I have 3 distros on the same laptop, and the audio DOES work in Vivaldi on the other two (Mint and Kaos). Further, I have Vivaldi installed as a flatpak with --user, and so the SAME vivaldi and config is shared among all three distros, running off a separate /home partition, which is mounted by whatever distro is running.

I'm running TW (and Kaos) with KDE plasma. Mint is using the Cinnamon desktop.

I yesterday posted about this issue to an OpenSUSE forum, but no suggestions there thus far.

Any advice appreciated!

System info:

Operating System: openSUSE Tumbleweed 20241206

KDE Plasma Version: 6.2.4

KDE Frameworks Version: 6.8.0

Qt Version: 6.8.1

Kernel Version: 6.11.8-1-default (64-bit)

Graphics Platform: Wayland

Processors: 16 × AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS w/ Radeon 780M Graphics

Memory: 30.7 GB of RAM

Graphics Processor: AMD Radeon 780M

Manufacturer: Framework

Product Name: Laptop 16 (AMD Ryzen 7040 Series)

System Version: A7