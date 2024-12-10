Tumbleweed | No audio
no audio in Vivaldi browser under Tumbleweed
On OpenSUSE Tumbleweed, audio DOES work from the system settings, in VLC, and in the Brave, and Chrome browsers (which I installed for testing). Just no audio in Vivaldi. This evidence suggests this is NOT a TW problem, but a Vivaldi problem.
Audio in Vivaldi WAS working in TW until sometime within the past week or so.
Restarts (including those after a full shutdown of TW) make no difference.
However this may, alternatively, be a Tumbleweed problem, because I have 3 distros on the same laptop, and the audio DOES work in Vivaldi on the other two (Mint and Kaos). Further, I have Vivaldi installed as a flatpak with --user, and so the SAME vivaldi and config is shared among all three distros, running off a separate /home partition, which is mounted by whatever distro is running.
I'm running TW (and Kaos) with KDE plasma. Mint is using the Cinnamon desktop.
I yesterday posted about this issue to an OpenSUSE forum, but no suggestions there thus far.
Any advice appreciated!
System info:
Operating System: openSUSE Tumbleweed 20241206
KDE Plasma Version: 6.2.4
KDE Frameworks Version: 6.8.0
Qt Version: 6.8.1
Kernel Version: 6.11.8-1-default (64-bit)
Graphics Platform: Wayland
Processors: 16 × AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS w/ Radeon 780M Graphics
Memory: 30.7 GB of RAM
Graphics Processor: AMD Radeon 780M
Manufacturer: Framework
Product Name: Laptop 16 (AMD Ryzen 7040 Series)
System Version: A7
mib2berlin Soprano
@georgep
Hi, I use exact the same system except I use X11, specs are in my signature.
The Flatpack has still issues and users report issues with running the same user profile on different distributions, mostly dual boot systems.
So you use many not "default" settings, very hard to reproduce.
I have no sound issues with a standard Tumbleweed, RPM install using X11, which is still default on Opensuse.
EDIT: Check this with Chromium, other proprietary Chromium browsers often use it's own media codes, Vivaldi doesn't.
@mib2berlin Those flatpak issues are good to know.
At your suggestion, I installed the Chromium flatpak, and, sure enough, no audio from it either. So Chromium is the source of my audio problem. Good catch!
I'll need to find someplace to report this on the Chromium Project.
Meanwhile, just for completeness, let me mention two things I should have mentioned in the first place:
the problem is the same whether I'm running Wayland or X11.
when I say "no audio", that's no audio with laptop speakers, none with wired headphones, and none with bluetooth earbuds.
mib2berlin Soprano
@georgep
Can you install the RPM version without mess up your user profile of Vivaldi?
It is in .config/vivaldi with the standard install and the app is in /opt/
May you can use the snapshot (Beta) version, it is independent to a stable install.
To sort out if it is a flatpack issue.
I checked Chromium and sound work there.
@mib2berlin OK, I installed the latest snapshot, and still no audio. So now we know it's not flatpak-specific. Good thought - thanks!
I downloaded and installed the beta version of Chromium, and, unlike the stable version, that one DOES play audio.
So apparently this problem I found has been dealt with, and I just need to wait for this version of Chromium to eventually make it into vivaldi.