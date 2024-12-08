Solved How to unlock a profile?
Hello Community!
How to unlock a profile?
Reason for the question: Vivaldi Browser was not closed regularly due to a power outage. After that it doesn't start anymore. When I try to start via terminal, I get the following message:
~> vivaldi [31081:31081:1208/165924.067511:ERROR:process_singleton_posix.cc(358)] The profile appears to be currently being used by a Vivaldi process (16380) on another computer (localhost.localdomain). The profile has been locked by Vivaldi to prevent it from becoming corrupted. If you are sure that the profile is not being used by other processes, you can unlock the profile and restart Vivaldi. [31081:31081:1208/165924.067589:ERROR:message_box_dialog.cc(190)] Unable to show message box: Vivaldi - The profile appears to be currently being used by a Vivaldi process (16380) on another computer (localhost.localdomain). The profile has been locked by Vivaldi to prevent it from becoming corrupted. If you are sure that the profile is not being used by other processes, you can unlock the profile and restart Vivaldi.
Operative System: openSUSE Leap 15.6
Desktop: KDE-Plasma 5.27
Vivaldi stable: 7.0.3495.23-1
Many thanks in advance for your help!
mib2berlin Soprano
@pinotto
Hi, I am on Windows at moment and cant check but Vivaldi create a lock file in /tmp, this seems not to be deleted because of the power outage.
A system start should solve this or you can try to delete the file.
Check .config/vivaldi if there is a lock file.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin, Thanks a lot for the hint!
I deleted all the Vivaldi entries under /tmp directory
and the only file containing the string "lock" under ./config/vivaldi: SingletonLock
After that Vivaldi starts.
... fortunately! Because there are more den 4700 files under ./config/vivaldi!
Bye
