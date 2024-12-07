It's about the automatic opening of links in certain workspaces. This feature is very useful and may save another desired feature - special speeddials for each workspace.

At the moment, the adoption of settings for special themes for each workspace is still missing. I have already written articles about this: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/102929/issue-with-open-links-in-certain-workspace/12

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/103550/want-find-a-workaround-for-automatic-move-to-workspace-feature

Without the inclusion of existing themes for each workspace, the feature to open links in suitable workspaces is almost worthless.

My request is to extend the feature in that way in near future.