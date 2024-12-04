Want find a workaround for automatic move to workspace feature
-
Since there is the new feature to automatically open a link in the desired workspace, I need a workaround because of my previous customizations.
The new feature works completely correctly if I do not use individual themes for individual workspaces. However, I have a separate theme for each workspace.
And therefore it appears to me as if the link opens in the default workspace.
So I would like the feature to take the themes into account. Does anyone have any ideas how to get that?