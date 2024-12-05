Please add duplicate tab action to the tab's context menu.

I used to think that duplicate tab function is not available on mobile but then I saw it as one of the buttons for the main menu toolbar. Unfortunately I won't place it there, because the other functions I have there have no possible workaround such as opening new tab and manually copy pasting url from the source tab in case of tab duplication. This is however not ideal, ideal UX would be to have duplicate tab action in the tab's context menu.

EDIT: I've just discovered there is duplicate tab command in the main menu ‍ ️..... which leads me to question - shouldn't the main menu be reversed when using address bar at the bottom? I guess I would prefer it to be, it's the main reason I've been blind to the duplicate tab command, because it was on the other half of screen to which I don't pay attention when operating with tabs when using address bar at the bottom of the screen.

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/103569/reverse-main-menu-items-order-setting