With address bar at the bottom, it would be more ergonomic if the main menu items order was reversed as well.

That means only the menu items, the toolbar should stay at the bottom (I guess it's at the bottom as well with address bar at top?).

Second change this would entail would have to be change in the overflow of the menu - the menu should start scrolled down to the bottom and the user would have to scroll up to see out of screen items.