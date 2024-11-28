Scrolling through the Workspace list is broken
It's a funny touch that you can scroll through the workspace list (it doesn't solve a lot of fundamental issues with this entire thing but ok).
Scroll wheel or touchpad on this control:
What's broken is that the scroll loops around. There is no point in being able to keep scrolling past the beginning and the end of the list.
Expected behaviour is that you can scroll as far as possible in either direction and then end up on the first or the last workspace in the list.
I'm not sure whether the odd zeroth workspace should be part of this list or not.
Also I can reliably crash Vivaldi by:
- Going to the 0th workspace
- Removing the homepage tab there
- BOOM
Pesala Ambassador
@alpercugun It is optional, though it does not work at all for me.
Settings, Tabs, Workspaces:Switch Workspaces Using Mouse Wheel
Please report the crash as a bug, and edit the topic title to read like a feature request, not a bug report. It is clearly not a bug. Scrolling tabs cycles back to the beginning.
@Pesala said in Scrolling through the Workspace list is broken:
It is clearly not a bug. Scrolling tabs cycles back to the beginning.
Yes, it shouldn't. It is fundamentally bad usability.
@Pesala said in Scrolling through the Workspace list is broken:
Switch Workspaces Using Mouse Wheel
I'm glad it's possible to turn this off but must everything be a setting?!?
Pesala Ambassador
@alpercugun Not everything needs to be in settings, but options are helpful since people have different workflows and different opinions about what the correct behaviour should be.