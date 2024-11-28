It's a funny touch that you can scroll through the workspace list (it doesn't solve a lot of fundamental issues with this entire thing but ok).

What's broken is that the scroll loops around. There is no point in being able to keep scrolling past the beginning and the end of the list.

Expected behaviour is that you can scroll as far as possible in either direction and then end up on the first or the last workspace in the list.

I'm not sure whether the odd zeroth workspace should be part of this list or not.