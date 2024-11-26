Allow copy&paste as native browser option
-
MichalBryxi
I'm writing this after an interaction with registration form that disallows clipboard paste over password & password verification fields. Resulting in forcing me to choose a sub-optimal password just so that I can continue.
I understand that solution for this exists as an extension, but I believe good UX and subsequently good security practices should be enabled by browsers by default, even if it means showing a middle finger to "security experts" implementing paste-prevention.
I would love to see a settings checkbox(es) that would allow me to do any of:
- Disable paste prevention on websites
- Disable copy prevention on websites
- Disable select prevention on websites
-
Pesala Ambassador
@MichalBryxi Have you tried using notes to insert personal data into forms? You can set up a folder with your name, address, phone, passwords, etc.
-
maximvasiljev
@MichalBryxi It's good that you created this topic!
For Safari I have StopTheMadness extension which solves the problem of disabling some browser functions from weird websites.
StopTheMadness protects not only from copy/paste prevention, but also from many things (optionally ofc):
So, I think that not only it is necessary to protect copy/paste, but also - context menu, text selection, drag and drop.
There is this page for testing, you can see another annoying things https://underpassapp.com/StopTheMadness/test.html
-
MichalBryxi
@Pesala Hello, thanks for the hint.
No I did not.
Solutions exist. I have a JS snippet for cases like this. Or I could install an extension to get this done. But for me the idea is to have a good experience from the get-go.
-
@MichalBryxi said in Allow copy&paste as native browser option:
solution
is UserScript.