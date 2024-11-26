I'm writing this after an interaction with registration form that disallows clipboard paste over password & password verification fields. Resulting in forcing me to choose a sub-optimal password just so that I can continue.

I understand that solution for this exists as an extension, but I believe good UX and subsequently good security practices should be enabled by browsers by default, even if it means showing a middle finger to "security experts" implementing paste-prevention.

I would love to see a settings checkbox(es) that would allow me to do any of: