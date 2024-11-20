How to Change Password for an Account in the Vivaldi Mail Client
-
I was recently forced to change a password for one of the email accounts that I normally access through the mail client in the Vivaldi browser. I was using the account's web interface and a password change was requested.
I would like to enter the new password in the Vivaldi mail client, but I cannot find anywhere to do this.
It should be: Settings, Mail, Account, Servers, Password (or at least I dimly recall that it was once there). But there is now nothing for Password.
Pleas advise. Thanks.
7.0.3495.15 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Linux Mint 20 Cinnamon
Kernel 5.4.0-200-generic
-
OK. Found it.
Uncheck "Use OAuth" and the password settings reappear.