I was recently forced to change a password for one of the email accounts that I normally access through the mail client in the Vivaldi browser. I was using the account's web interface and a password change was requested.

I would like to enter the new password in the Vivaldi mail client, but I cannot find anywhere to do this.

It should be: Settings, Mail, Account, Servers, Password (or at least I dimly recall that it was once there). But there is now nothing for Password.

Pleas advise. Thanks.

7.0.3495.15 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)

Linux Mint 20 Cinnamon

Kernel 5.4.0-200-generic