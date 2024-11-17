@luetage said in Hi. How can a i have a vivaldis mail account ?:

@DorianHeidy Ahoi. You have to be active in the community and use Vivaldi’s features, then at some point Vivaldi will activate access to webmail. Read about the reasoning and explanation here.

It's too annoying to be honest. Since weeks I read here and there in the Vivaldi Forum. Sometimes I write something even not often. I'm not so much into social media. Even not into Forum. I give thumbs up here and there but still access denied.

I know Vivaldi since a while and came from Opera but mainly because of Webmail. In the meanwhile I see many differences to Opera where Opera is simply advanced and the last thing that keeps me at Vivaldi is the hope for Webmail but after waiting so many weeks already I would prefer to simply pay some bucks or maybe try another solution.

Don't get me wrong: This community is awesome. And I understand the reputation system up to a certain point but in the meanwhile it is simply annoying.

I'm not a friend of posting some bs simply to earn reputation. I simply have not much to say in social media things. So it seems that makes me now not worth to use webmail. sigh

PS: I installed Vivaldi on various computers on mine and I sync them also. I also tried that Vivaldi Social stuff (Mastodon?) which is simply not my kind of stuff.