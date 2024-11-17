Hi. How can a i have a vivaldis mail account ?
-
DorianHeidy
Hello everyone, i´m heidy and.. recently searched for the best browser, and vivaldi pop up.. it looks great.. soo now i will like to have a new e-mail account powered by vivaldis, but i could not .. ohh i´m feeling so newwbee ... thank you for your help!
-
Pesala Ambassador
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@DorianHeidy Ahoi. You have to be active in the community and use Vivaldi’s features, then at some point Vivaldi will activate access to webmail. Read about the reasoning and explanation here.
-
DorianHeidy
Thankyou all. well i´ll be around
-
AAyespy locked this topic
-
AAyespy unlocked this topic
-
AAyespy moved this topic from Mail
-
@DorianHeidy If using Vivaldi Sync and participating Vivaldi Social, you could get access to Vivaldi mail account around 1-2 weeks as i remember from the past.
I do not know how long will it take now, if you do not use Vivaldi Sync or Vivaldi Social; i never tested this.
Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
@luetage said in Hi. How can a i have a vivaldis mail account ?:
@DorianHeidy Ahoi. You have to be active in the community and use Vivaldi’s features, then at some point Vivaldi will activate access to webmail. Read about the reasoning and explanation here.
It's too annoying to be honest. Since weeks I read here and there in the Vivaldi Forum. Sometimes I write something even not often. I'm not so much into social media. Even not into Forum. I give thumbs up here and there but still access denied.
I know Vivaldi since a while and came from Opera but mainly because of Webmail. In the meanwhile I see many differences to Opera where Opera is simply advanced and the last thing that keeps me at Vivaldi is the hope for Webmail but after waiting so many weeks already I would prefer to simply pay some bucks or maybe try another solution.
Don't get me wrong: This community is awesome. And I understand the reputation system up to a certain point but in the meanwhile it is simply annoying.
I'm not a friend of posting some bs simply to earn reputation. I simply have not much to say in social media things. So it seems that makes me now not worth to use webmail. sigh
PS: I installed Vivaldi on various computers on mine and I sync them also. I also tried that Vivaldi Social stuff (Mastodon?) which is simply not my kind of stuff.
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@XxSHADExX Simply signing up for Vivaldi Social is enough I think. Can’t say for sure, nobody but the Vivaldi team knows exactly. Creating a Vivaldi browser theme and uploading it to the official site should give you a bonus too. Be patient, you are late to the party. Everybody used to get a free mail account simply by creating a Vivaldi account just a few years prior. What took you so long? It’s been almost 10 years now. Sounds like you are an Opera veteran.
-
@luetage said in Hi. How can a i have a vivaldis mail account ?:
@XxSHADExX Simply signing up for Vivaldi Social is enough I think. Can’t say for sure, nobody but the Vivaldi team knows exactly. Creating a Vivaldi browser theme and uploading it to the official site should give you a bonus too. Be patient, you are late to the party. Everybody used to get a free mail account simply by creating a Vivaldi account just a few years prior. What took you so long? It’s been almost 10 years now. Sounds like you are an Opera veteran.
Yep, used Opera since 3.x when it has to be paid.
That with the Browser theme sounds interesting. Will search for more informations about that.
Vivaldi Social (Mastodon) is totally not my stuff somehow. Means: I'm signed in but can't find anything interesting there. Seems also like a mixture from FB, LinkedIn and so on as it seems.
-
@XxSHADExX The less community activity you have, the longer it takes. Sooner or later, though, you get it.