Solved How long will it take to be able to start using vivaldi mail
-
Hi, I'm wanting to move away from Outlook and Gmail but there seems to be hoops to jump through as I've just signed up to Vivaldi Mail but now find out I have to wait to build a reputation before I can use it with no mention of how long his will take. How long did it take you and how many posts did you have to write?
-
edwardp Ambassador
This post from May 2023, includes information which explains that our Webmail access is now linked to a reputation system. The link will bring you to the specific section of the post.
Please read it.
-
@sarahj I'm waiting to get access to Vivaldi Mail as well. There are no specifics (at least publicly available) as to when Mail will be available to new users. From what I've read in different forums, I understand that interacting with the community helps build reputation, but that time is the key factor.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@sarahj You only joined 32 minutes ago. Stick around for a few days, start learning about Vivaldi browser, and you will get email sooner.
Welcome to the Community. Here are a few links for your bookmarks that you may find useful:
-
-
@sarahj for reference, I joined over a month ago and have tried to be active enough to get reputation (but not too active to be marked as spam). Still waiting on Mail, but hopefully I will get access in the not too distant future In the meantime, I'm enjoying learning about what all the browser has to offer in addition to Mail.
-
Wow @alberg , that's a long time! Good luck and keep us updated
-
I could be wrong, but it looks like receiving a thumbs up contributes to the reputation score.
-
same boat. been using some of the suggested features for about a week. here's to hoping!
-
I got it in 3 days. try visiting all. social. forum and blog. enable synchronization and save markers or others.
I also followed users who responded to my posts in the forum.
-
@suharji Thanks for adding your insight!
-
@alberg said in How long will it take to be able to start using vivaldi mail:
(but not too active to be marked as spam)
There's no such thing as a connection between "too active" and spam. Spam is things such as commercial content, repeating the same content over and over, and comments that are completely unrelated to the thread topic. Be as active as you like. Participate in many topics with meaningful content. Start a blog. Actually engage with other community members. Things like that.
-
edwardp Ambassador
This post from May 2023, includes information which explains that our Webmail access is now linked to a reputation system. The link will bring you to the specific section of the post.
Please read it.