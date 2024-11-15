Strange synchronization problems
devadatta357
Hi all, encountered a strange synchronization problem. After reinstalling the OS, I can't synchronize Vivaldi data. At the first authorization I entered the password and then the master password, at first nothing worked at all, then the password was picked up, but the bookmarks will not load in any way. A few errors fromsync-internals:
Error: ConnectIfReady@components\sync_bookmarks\bookmark_data_type_processor.cc:482, datatype error was encountered: Latest remote bookmarks count exceeded limit. Turn off and turn on sync to retry.
Error: Restart@components\sync\service\data_type_manager_impl.cc:427, datatype error was encountered: Preexisting controller error on configuration
Vivaldi version: 7.0.3495.15 (Stable channel) (64 bit).
I have ~1700 bokmarks on other devices.
@devadatta357 Hi, there's a hard limit of 100,000 bookmarks supported by Sync. If you exceed that limit this error message will show.
Also, when making screenshots, please use an English UI.
@Pathduck The screenshots simply state that only the default bookmarks are available, but there are no errors in the interface. Next time I will post in English. And the total number of my bookmarks is about ~1700.
@devadatta357 Are you sure you don't have any more? Check in the Trash.
Far as I know, that's the only reason for that error message.
If nothing works, do a Reset Remote Data on one device.
You'll have to sign in again on all devices and a new encryption key will be generated.
@Pathduck I've tried emptying the recycle garbage can on my Android device, but so far that hasn't helped. I'm getting an error:
Error: Restart@components\sync\service\data_type_manager_impl.cc:427, datatype error was encountered: Preexisting controller error on configuration
If I reset the data on the server from my Android, won't I lose the data locally? It might make sense to start the synchronization from scratch.
@devadatta357 said in Strange synchronization problems:
If I reset the data on the server from my Android, won't I lose the data locally? It might make sense to start the synchronization from scratch.
No, you won't lose data locally, only the server data is removed.
Then when you connect to Sync again it will sync to server and other devices will get the data once they connect again.
I would reset data on your PC, just easier.
You might end up with some duplicate bookmarks in some cases.
@Pathduck said in Strange synchronization problems:
I would reset data on your PC, just easier.
Will not have access to a desktop computer anytime soon, so I'll be trying it with Android. Thanks for your help anyway!
Initiated a new sync chain, but now I'm missing all extensions, passwords and settings. I guess I'll have to wait until I can get back to my work computer with Vivaldi to “pull” all this data from there.
This topic can be closed.