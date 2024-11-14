@Astro_Corp That is a feature being enabled, not a preference.

In any case, the cookies are stored encrypted on disk, protected by your Login password, so they are protected against being moved to another computer or accessed by a different logged-in user.

What the Bound Session Credential feature does is bind a credential to your computer, just like a form of DRM, and it is only useful if the server supports it and requests the information.

My guess is that it won't usually be able to protect against a user on your computer (including malware), using your own account, from accessing an account (in fact, the specification says that such abuse is not a goal, only preventing copying of the credential out of the TPM device is a goal)

This is not a Web standard yet, and not even Chrome have enabled it by default yet (and probably won't for one or more years). IOW: This is a very raw, uncooked feature, and there are probably no websites that will have it in use yet (although Google may have some tests running on its services).

Unofficial specification: https://wicg.github.io/dbsc/