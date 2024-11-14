Seriously requesting for "vivaldi:passwords" dedicated page like Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Brave and now even Opera has rather than finding it in small, lost in vivaldi settings.

It is high time with re-designs done.

Not even key icon is there in the toolbar, or URL bar for easy and instant access to passwords, logins, secret notes and passcodes.

I dont think this needs more emphasis despite putting up for this for past 3 years.