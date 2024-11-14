Seriously requesting for "vivaldi:passwords" dedicated page like Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Brave and now even Opera has rather than finding it in small, lost in vivaldi settings.
LoneRanger12
Seriously requesting for "vivaldi:passwords" dedicated page like Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Brave and now even Opera has rather than finding it in small, lost in vivaldi settings.
It is high time with re-designs done.
Not even key icon is there in the toolbar, or URL bar for easy and instant access to passwords, logins, secret notes and passcodes.
I dont think this needs more emphasis despite putting up for this for past 3 years.
yngve Vivaldi Team
You mean, like this?
vivaldi://password-manager
That is the Chromium password manager page, the Vivaldi settings creates an interface to the same functionality.
LoneRanger12
Sharing some screenshots for better understanding, if my words failed to do so.
In short, no shortcut on profile button or toolbar for quick and instant access to logins and passcodes or dedicated page like every other browser has. In vivaldi settings, 4th image, the panel is very small, almost useless since it isnt large and visible like others with dedication and how chrome has done post 130.
Pesala Ambassador
@LoneRanger12 said in Seriously requesting for "vivaldi:passwords" dedicated page like Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Brave and now even Opera has rather than finding it in small, lost in vivaldi settings.:
In short, no shortcut on profile button or toolbar for quick and instant access
Just add your own bookmark to
vivaldi://password-manager
LoneRanger12
Seriously?
LoneRanger12
Done.
In edge.
Thanks.
I would like this as well. The Vivaldi password manager in settings is too inconvenient to access. Perhaps there should be a Passwords tab in the sidebar. Or it should be in the tools menu. Somewhere intuitive and easy to access like the other browsers.
The bookmark works but seems like a hack. Why not put this page in Tools menu?
Pesala Ambassador
@ledlamp It can be added as a Web Panel, but I find that the UI in Vivaldi Settings is more usable.
One can add links in the menus from Settings, Appearance, Menu Customisation, right-click, Add Link, but this does not work for internal pages like
vivaldi://password-manager/passwords
A bookmark on the Bookmark Bar is easier to access than a menu item anyway. One-click is all it takes. It could even be added as a Speed Dial on the Start Page.
Add a Command Chain for Open Link in New Tab
vivaldi://password-manager/passwordsand assign a shortcut key or mouse gesture to it.
If you create the Command Chain, then that can be added to the menus.