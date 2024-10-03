This request is to allow the password manager to be opened like a separate application and be used in a way that is similar to a third party app like Keypass. This would just be an other view into the password manager not an actual new application.

The problem this suggestion solves is that we have multiple passwords hence the need for a password manager but we need to use them in many places other than just the browser. This allows Vivaldi to be the user's single source of truth for passwords.