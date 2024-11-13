Hi,

I would like to ask to apply the auto Snapshots' Windows folder backup to every Desktop system.

In Windows,

Using the Standalone installation there's a Snapshots folder auto created which creates some file system backups when a new update is applied.

From there you can recover many damaged files.

AFAIK,

This seems to happen only on Windows and on Standalone installation type.

If It would be possible to extend it to any kind of installation and OS it will be an easy way to fix some problems.

Thank you