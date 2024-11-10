Copied profile not working
-
I just installed Vivaldi on my MacBook Air. Then, after opening Vivaldi and quitting it, I deleted the Default folder from
/Users/username/Library/Application Support/Vivaldi/Default
I copied the default folder from ~/.config/vivaldi from my Linux PC and pasted it into
/Users/peter/Library/Application Support/Vivaldi/.
But when I open Vivaldi, that profile is not used, instead it uses the standard "virgin" Vivaldi.
What did I do wrong?
EDIT
I just discovered this Help page, and in the section Transfer the full Vivaldi browser profile, it says:
Move a copy of the Default folder from the source computer to the target computer
and
You must only move — and not make a copy — of an existing profile.
This is what I did wrong because I just copied the default folder, but how does "move a copy" work? I have never come across this before.
-
@Granite1 I guess you can copy Linux folder ~/.config/vivaldi to MacOS folder /Users/peter/Library/Application Support/Vivaldi
But i do not know if all work as the encrypted databases (containing cookies, logins, extension data, etc.) on Linux use a different keystore than on Mac.
But that is all i know.
The better way is to use Vivaldi Sync to transfer profile from one OS to another!
-
The better way is to use Vivaldi Sync to transfer profile from one OS to another!
Good suggestion.
I did that, and bookmarks and extensions were synched, though not command chains.
I'll have to those, as well as my css codes, manually.
-
Jjane.n moved this topic from Vivaldi for Linux