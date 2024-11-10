I just installed Vivaldi on my MacBook Air. Then, after opening Vivaldi and quitting it, I deleted the Default folder from /Users/username/Library/Application Support/Vivaldi/Default

I copied the default folder from ~/.config/vivaldi from my Linux PC and pasted it into /Users/peter/Library/Application Support/Vivaldi/ .

But when I open Vivaldi, that profile is not used, instead it uses the standard "virgin" Vivaldi.

What did I do wrong?

EDIT

I just discovered this Help page, and in the section Transfer the full Vivaldi browser profile, it says:

Move a copy of the Default folder from the source computer to the target computer

and

You must only move — and not make a copy — of an existing profile.

This is what I did wrong because I just copied the default folder, but how does "move a copy" work? I have never come across this before.