Vivaldi muting image colors when downloading
Attached is the example: The left is the downloaded image, and next to it is the image open in Google images. It doesn't matter where the image is downloaded from, Vivaldi always mutes the color. I've tried this in other browsers, and they download just fine. I enabled the Force Color Profile to sRGB, don´t have Force Dark Mode on Websites enabled. For extensions I have uBlock Lite and Dark Reader, but disabling them does nothing. This happens on a fresh install with no extensions as well.
I'm using Linux Mint 22, Vivaldi 7.0.3495.11 Stable.
@GreenRider Any URL, so i can check your issue with Windows and some Linuxes?
Is it from this page https://health.clevelandclinic.org/benefits-of-apples?
The left image is viewed in which app?
@GreenRider Note that the image is saved as a .webp file, meaning the server converted it to that format before sending it to you. So possibly the change is on their end - or on Google's end.
@GreenRider Saving image in Vivaldi or cromium/Chrome gives a WebP image.
Saving image in Firefox or wget gives a JPEG image.
@GreenRider I guess your Mint uses a wrong color profile or Gamma for display.
For me on Ubuntu 24 webp and jpeg images have same brightness in Ubuntus image viewer!
You can fetch image with
wget https://assets.clevelandclinic.org/transform/LargeFeatureImage/cd71f4bd-81d4-45d8-a450-74df78e4477a/Apples-184940975-770x533-1_jpgwhich will give you the JPEG, and open in Vivaldi and save gives you Apples-184940975-770x533-1_jpg.webp.
The JPEG file has no embedded profile.
So viewing both files use the same system color profile.
On my Ubuntu 22/24 GNOME and Debian 12 KDE image viewer shows both saved WEBP and downloaded JPEG image file with same brightness!
@sgunhouse said in Vivaldi muting image colors when downloading:
So possibly the change is on their end
That is always done sever-sided!
Server detects mime/types which can be used and as Chromium can show WebP, the server sends a WebP image.
@GreenRider said in Vivaldi muting image colors when downloading:
I enabled the Force Color Profile to sRGB
No need to force color profile, sRGB is the default for Vivaldi, Chromium, Chrome.
@DoctorG said in Vivaldi muting image colors when downloading:
@GreenRider Any URL, so i can check your issue with Windows and some Linuxes?
Is it from this page https://health.clevelandclinic.org/benefits-of-apples?
The left image is viewed in which app?
It is that image, and I'm viewing it in the default viewer on Mint (xviewer). I also did the wget you showed in a later reply, and the image was still muted.
I think I have it fixed now. I went through the "Colors" settings in Mint, and went through all the profiles they provide. I found one that doesn't mute them, so it was fully on my end. Thanks for all your help!
@GreenRider said in Vivaldi muting image colors when downloading:
went through all the profiles they provide. I found one that doesn't mute them
You had a system-wide color profile set with colord?
Which color profile in Mint system solved the issue?
@DoctorG said in Vivaldi muting image colors when downloading:
@GreenRider said in Vivaldi muting image colors when downloading:
went through all the profiles they provide. I found one that doesn't mute them
You had a system-wide color profile set with colord?
Which color profile in Mint system solved the issue?
I had it set to Best RGB, then Wide Gamut RGB (when I had Windows on this laptop, I had it set to Wide Gamut and it didn't have issues with images), but setting it to just Default seemed to have fixed this.
@GreenRider Images on Internet are mostly sRGB.
I can not understand, why do you want to use Wide Gamut? Do you have such extraordinaire graphical display for design or photography?
@DoctorG It's for photography, yes. I might have to switch back to Windows on this computer, to get the Wide Gamut working correctly, and images downloading in the correct color profile, too.
@GreenRider I thought opening
vivaldi:flags/#force-color-profileand set to scRGB or HDR10 and restart could help.
But lacking a Wide Gamut display i can not check.
Oooops, posts of user @GreenRider gone?
