@GreenRider I guess your Mint uses a wrong color profile or Gamma for display.

For me on Ubuntu 24 webp and jpeg images have same brightness in Ubuntus image viewer!

You can fetch image with

wget https://assets.clevelandclinic.org/transform/LargeFeatureImage/cd71f4bd-81d4-45d8-a450-74df78e4477a/Apples-184940975-770x533-1_jpg which will give you the JPEG, and open in Vivaldi and save gives you Apples-184940975-770x533-1_jpg.webp.

The JPEG file has no embedded profile.

So viewing both files use the same system color profile.

On my Ubuntu 22/24 GNOME and Debian 12 KDE image viewer shows both saved WEBP and downloaded JPEG image file with same brightness!