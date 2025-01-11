Add negation rules to workspaces rules and ability to move it to non workspace window.
Veddu Supporters Ambassador
I would like to propose the implementation of negition (doesn't exist/contains) feature similar to the "Simple Tab Groups" extension for Firefox. This feature would allow users to automatically move tabs that are not related to the current workspace to the default window or another workspace. This would be beneficial for maintaining organized workspaces and improving productivity.
Example: “If URL does Not include .... open in main window/ workspace“.
ukanuk Ambassador
I'd like this too.
Similarly when right-clicking a tab within a workspace, there should be a way to move it to the default workspace (the "non"-workspace).