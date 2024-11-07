Hi,

I'm very new here on Vivaldi, i actually just finished my first 30 minutes on Vivaldi, and i have to say that i love it.

Not sure how about other people, but here in Saudi Arabia, i don't think i ever heard or have ever seen anyone that uses Vivaldi before, which is a shame, because it has everything needed, for me at least.

Getting to my topic, im trying to learn some coding and i was wondering, since im more of a designer than coder, are there any visual website builders that is Open Source, Free, Freemium, or cheap.

The most important aspect i have and require is that it has to allow exporting the source code.

Most if not all of the one's that i have tried do not, which to me is a problem, because after creating creating the website in mind, i want to localize it to Arabic. I do not mean the UI alone, but i want to localize it all.

Also, Is it possible to create website with Figma? I've read many that say yes, but i cannot seem to be able to.

Any help, suggestions?

Any website/application Developers interested on working with building a website, and possibly an application later on? please feel free to hit me up.