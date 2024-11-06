E-Mail Problem
Hello, I have the following problem. Although I am not logged in to my account, I can still see my mail and therefore anyone else when I click on the email. Therefore my question is what do I have to set so that someone who (for example a guest) accesses the Vivaldi browser on my PC cannot access my emails. How can I log out of my email account?
Thank you very much for your help
Isn't it easy to start and end email in the browser with Logon / Logoff?
mib2berlin Soprano
@810krause
Hi, please don't open new threads for the same issue.
If a feature is missing for you, you can make a feature request.
In this case:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/194/mail-calendar-feeds-feature-requests
Cheers, mib
yojimbo274064400
@810krause said in E-Mail Problem:
Isn't it easy to start and end email in the browser with Logon / Logoff?
No. it is easier to use the operating system's inbuilt account security by not allowing other to use your account, i.e. create a Guest account for them to use.
@yojimbo274064400 1) When starting Vivaldi I don't log in, but my account is still visible at the top right. How can I log out so that when I start Vivaldi again a neutral menu (Profile 1) appears and I only log in correctly with my account when necessary and my own profile only appears then? 2) When creating a guest menu, I would have to provide an email address and an age, right?
yojimbo274064400
Are you running Vivaldi on a desktop or laptop device and, if so, which operating system?
I work with desktop and laptop. Both devices run Linux Ubuntu. By the way, since my English isn't that good, I translated my German text using the Vivaldi translation program. So if it might look a little strange, it's because of the program. Ps: Before trying Vivaldi and Vivaldi Mail I use Firefox and gmx-de and web-de. It wasn't clear under Firefox which mail system I was using and my email address wasn't visible anywhere under gmx or web. I first had to type everything in consciously. But maybe it's because I first had to open an account with Vivaldi because of email? And since then, when I open the Vivaldi browser, my email address (=account) is immediately visible, even without logging in!
@810krause german below, and feel free to also use the german part of the forum to discuss questions in german -> https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/24/deutsch-german
When you view emails in Firefox, you always need to go on the website of your email provider (say gmx.de or web.de). The emails are not downloaded, so you only see them after logging into those websites.
The entire point of an email client is to make emails available on your local computer, for example for times when you are offline, or to have all emails from all your different accounts in one user interface. So what you see is the intended behavior.
If you do not want people to have access to your data on your computer, do not give them your user password for your operating system profile. Instead, create a new user on your Ubuntu operating system. https://help.ubuntu.com/stable/ubuntu-help/user-add.html.de
Deutsch:
Wenn Du E-Mails in Firefox anschaust, dann musst Du immer auf die Website Deines E-Mail-Anbieters gehen (z. B. gmx.de oder web.de). Die E-Mails werden dabei nicht heruntergeladen, sondern erst angezeigt, nachdem Du Dich auf der jeweiligen Website angemeldet hast.
Der wesentliche Grund, ein E-Mail Programm auf dem Computer zu benutzen (sei es Vivaldi Mail, Thunderbird oder Outlook) besteht darin, E-Mails auf Deinem lokalen Computer verfügbar zu machen. So sind die Mails auch dann verfügbar wenn Du offline bist (z.B. im Flugzeug), oder man möchte alle E-Mails von den verschiedenen Konten in einer einzigen Benutzeroberfläche zu haben. Was Du also siehst, ist das beabsichtigte Verhalten.
Wenn Du nicht möchtest, dass andere Personen auf Deinem Computer Zugriff auf Deine Daten haben, dann ist das nicht von Vivaldi zu lösen. Diese sollten dann einfach gark einen Zugang zu Deiner Benutzeranmeldung auf Deinem Betriebssystem haben. Stattdessen solltest Du einen neuen Benutzer auf Deinem Ubuntu-Betriebssystem anlegen, und wenn jemand anders Deinen Rechner nutzen muss, dann loggen sie sich dort ein.
https://help.ubuntu.com/stable/ubuntu-help/user-add.html.de
@WildEnte Thank you very much for the good explanation. I've never needed Thunderbird or Outlook before, so the Vivaldi effect is new to me. So Vivaldi emails are generally stored on my PC and are therefore not still stored on a server? Thank you very much for the link to the forum........./24/German-German too.
mossman Ambassador
@810krause no, messages will remain stored on the server unless you change settings to delete them.