@810krause german below, and feel free to also use the german part of the forum to discuss questions in german -> https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/24/deutsch-german

When you view emails in Firefox, you always need to go on the website of your email provider (say gmx.de or web.de). The emails are not downloaded, so you only see them after logging into those websites.

The entire point of an email client is to make emails available on your local computer, for example for times when you are offline, or to have all emails from all your different accounts in one user interface. So what you see is the intended behavior.

If you do not want people to have access to your data on your computer, do not give them your user password for your operating system profile. Instead, create a new user on your Ubuntu operating system. https://help.ubuntu.com/stable/ubuntu-help/user-add.html.de

Deutsch:

Wenn Du E-Mails in Firefox anschaust, dann musst Du immer auf die Website Deines E-Mail-Anbieters gehen (z. B. gmx.de oder web.de). Die E-Mails werden dabei nicht heruntergeladen, sondern erst angezeigt, nachdem Du Dich auf der jeweiligen Website angemeldet hast.

Der wesentliche Grund, ein E-Mail Programm auf dem Computer zu benutzen (sei es Vivaldi Mail, Thunderbird oder Outlook) besteht darin, E-Mails auf Deinem lokalen Computer verfügbar zu machen. So sind die Mails auch dann verfügbar wenn Du offline bist (z.B. im Flugzeug), oder man möchte alle E-Mails von den verschiedenen Konten in einer einzigen Benutzeroberfläche zu haben. Was Du also siehst, ist das beabsichtigte Verhalten.

Wenn Du nicht möchtest, dass andere Personen auf Deinem Computer Zugriff auf Deine Daten haben, dann ist das nicht von Vivaldi zu lösen. Diese sollten dann einfach gark einen Zugang zu Deiner Benutzeranmeldung auf Deinem Betriebssystem haben. Stattdessen solltest Du einen neuen Benutzer auf Deinem Ubuntu-Betriebssystem anlegen, und wenn jemand anders Deinen Rechner nutzen muss, dann loggen sie sich dort ein.

https://help.ubuntu.com/stable/ubuntu-help/user-add.html.de