Migration from Arc
Vivaldi's tools for moving me over from Arc don't seem to be working. They say "Success!" but nothing happened. Anyone else dealing with this? My forum searchings were not fruitful but I may be missing something.
@Yeb I did not know Vivaldi provides the option to import from Arc. I thought it was just Chrome, Edge, Brave, Firefox, and Safari. What do you want to export? If it's bookmarks you could try to export to file from Arc. Or try to export to another better supported browser and then import to Vivaldi this way.
johntheeditor
@luetage Unfortunately, Arc lacks export options. (I originally linked to the relevant Arc help article here, but it got my post flagged as spam.)
I recently migrated from Arc, but I didn't try the Vivaldi tools because I find going through my settings and saved items manually is a valuable maintenance task. But it is a lot of work. It's been a week and I haven't finished migrating (or deleting) all my pinned tabs in Arc yet. I've moved many of them to raindrop.io, which I recommend.
@johntheeditor Doesn’t this work? ☛ https://github.com/ivnvxd/arc-export
johntheeditor
@luetage I can't answer that: I wasn't aware of it at the start of my task. At this point, I only have about 30 tabs to go, and I'm not interested in installing Python just to find out.
@johntheeditor Might be viable for the next person running into the issue.
qjava Vivaldi Team
@Yeb said in Migration from Arc:
Vivaldi's tools for moving me over from Arc don't seem to be working. They say "Success!" but nothing happened.
What part of the import are you expecting and missing?
For Arc browser import, we try our best to import everything as for all chromium-based browsers, we should be able to import extensions, passwords and history. However, I'm aware that Arc doesn't use bookmarks like other browsers, and thus it's not possible to import their 'Spaces' and folders.
From the tests I did, the only bookmarks we can import from Arc are the bookmarks we have previously imported into Arc.
We can always import Bookmarks HTML file, so if you manage to convert Arc spaces into this file (for example using the script linked above - do it at your own risk of course), then Vivaldi can import it.
@qjava Ok, yeah, I was hoping for the magic to just bring everything over, especially spaces and bookmarks. But if that's not in the offing, I'll look into my other options!
Thanks everyone