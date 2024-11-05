@Yeb said in Migration from Arc:

Vivaldi's tools for moving me over from Arc don't seem to be working. They say "Success!" but nothing happened.

What part of the import are you expecting and missing?

For Arc browser import, we try our best to import everything as for all chromium-based browsers, we should be able to import extensions, passwords and history. However, I'm aware that Arc doesn't use bookmarks like other browsers, and thus it's not possible to import their 'Spaces' and folders.

From the tests I did, the only bookmarks we can import from Arc are the bookmarks we have previously imported into Arc.

We can always import Bookmarks HTML file, so if you manage to convert Arc spaces into this file (for example using the script linked above - do it at your own risk of course), then Vivaldi can import it.