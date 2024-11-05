[Mod] Second sidebar with web panels for Firefox
-
A few months ago, I came up with an idea, but I didn't have enough time to think about it properly. I switched from Vivaldi to Firefox back in the summer, and the only thing I really miss is the web panels. In fact, it's convenient to see the weather in one click, switch the music in two, look at the mail. Firefox also has a sidebar, but it's more suitable for extensions.
I like the Floorp approach: they just added one more sidebar on the other side of the browser. But I don't want to use it, besides, their implementation of web panels does not suit me because of the heaviness, so I decided to create my own second sidebar, which can be easily integrated into Firefox using fx-autoconfig.
Github: https://github.com/aminought/firefox-second-sidebar
P.S. Haven't thought about switching to Firefox yet?
-
Released the first stable version. If you also missed it, please install and bring feedback!
-
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
@aminought there is a modification category
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@mikeyb2001
Hi and yes, but not for Firefox mods.
-
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
@mib2berlin said in [Mod] Second sidebar with web panels for Firefox:
@mikeyb2001
Hi and yes, but not for Firefox mods.
i thought they were asking for double panels in vivaldi for whatever reason lol
-
@mikeyb2001 In fact, this would also be useful in Vivaldi: for example, open "Windows" on the left and some web panel on the right.
-
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
@aminought sounds like Panel>Right>Floating Panel off
-
@mikeyb2001 No, you can't open two panels at the same time.
-
@aminought said in [Mod] Second sidebar with web panels for Firefox:
you can't open two panels at the same time.
And here is the corresponding feature request!
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/44798/two-panels-sidebars-at-the-same-time