Pin tabs (behavior and improvement)
One suggestion I have is compact pinned tabs, only with an icon, without the name of the site, and in such a way that they can be organized horizontally, and if it's full, it would be moved to the bottom line.
Organizing the order of the pinned tabs with the mouse would also be great.
The first screenshot is from Vivaldi, the second from Edge, which has the behavior I'm suggesting.
In addition, a counterintuitive behavior of pinned tabs is that if there are too many tabs, the pinned tab disappears from view and you have to scroll to see it. In Edge, the pinned tab is always in the same place, so you don't need to scroll if you have a lot of tabs to access the pinned tabs section.
See the example below, where the pinned tabs section disappears if I use the mouse scroll to access the rest of the open tabs.
Pesala Ambassador
@PingoBlue Please vote for the existing requests: Show Pinned Tabs as Icons on Vertical Tab Bar
Thanks, can the rest of the suggestions stay? Maybe I should edit and remove the icons part?
Pesala Ambassador
@PingoBlue I think it best to comment on the existing request.
The order of the icons (pinned tabs) can already be changed with drag and drop.
@Pesala I'm referring to the part of the feedback about pinned tabs disappearing when using the mouse scroll wheel.
