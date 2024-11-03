One suggestion I have is compact pinned tabs, only with an icon, without the name of the site, and in such a way that they can be organized horizontally, and if it's full, it would be moved to the bottom line.

Organizing the order of the pinned tabs with the mouse would also be great.

The first screenshot is from Vivaldi, the second from Edge, which has the behavior I'm suggesting.

In addition, a counterintuitive behavior of pinned tabs is that if there are too many tabs, the pinned tab disappears from view and you have to scroll to see it. In Edge, the pinned tab is always in the same place, so you don't need to scroll if you have a lot of tabs to access the pinned tabs section.

See the example below, where the pinned tabs section disappears if I use the mouse scroll to access the rest of the open tabs.