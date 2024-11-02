I'm trying to login to the Apple Account website with Vivaldi on Garuda Linux (Arch-based), using the passkey stored on my iPhone. This is done by scanning a QR code on my PC screen with my phone's camera and then the phone talks to the PC via Bluetooth (the CABLE method?). This works fine with Vivaldi on Windows, but does not work on Linux.

In the Vivaldi device log, I see this:

FIDOEvent[11:15:10] UI step: kClosed BluetoothEvent[11:15:10] Unregistering pairing agent BluetoothEvent[11:15:10] Discovering changed: 0 BluetoothEvent[11:15:10] Adapter powered off BluetoothEvent[11:15:10] /org/bluez/hci0: adapter removed. BluetoothEvent[11:15:10] BluetoothAdapterBlueZ::Shutdown BluetoothEvent[11:15:10] StopScan ... GATT spam ... FIDODebug[11:14:16] 0000FFF900001000800000805F9B34FB FIDODebug[11:14:16] UUIDs: FIDODebug[11:14:16] Service data: <none> FIDODebug[11:14:16] New caBLE device 55:3A:20:4F:A3:30: ... GATT spam ... FIDODebug[11:14:10] AdapterDiscoveringChanged() is_scanning=1 BluetoothEvent[11:14:10] Discovering changed: 1 FIDODebug[11:14:10] Discovery session started. BluetoothEvent[11:14:10] OnStartDiscovery BluetoothEvent[11:14:10] OnSetDiscoveryFilter BluetoothEvent[11:14:10] StartScanWithFilter BluetoothEvent[11:14:10] FIDO initiating Bluetooth discovery session FIDOEvent[11:14:10] UI step: kCableV2QRCode FIDODebug[11:14:10] BLE adapter address 00:15:83:FA:AB:4F FIDODebug[11:14:10] Bluetooth status: On BluetoothEvent[11:14:10] Adapter powered on BluetoothEvent[11:14:10] /org/bluez/hci0: using adapter. BluetoothEvent[11:14:10] BlueZ Adapters available: 1 BluetoothEvent[11:14:10] BlueZ Adapter Initialized. FIDOEvent[11:14:10] Starting GetAssertion flow: { "allowCredentials": [ { "id": "<CUT>", "transports": [ "hybrid", "internal" ], "type": "public-key" } ], "challenge": "<CUT>", "extensions": { "largeBlob": { "read": true } }, "rpId": "apple.com", "userVerification": "preferred" } FIDODebug[11:14:10] Found 0 caBLEv2 devices FIDOEvent[11:14:10] Enclave authenticator disabled because no suitable account

But nothing more after that.

Any idea if there's something I can do to make this work or does the Vivaldi team need to implement something to make it work?