@fontcl Getting there - You have the correct selector at least: thumbnail-image

But - why copy the entire code from common.css?

You only need to override the part you actually want to change.

And you're setting border-radius to 0, which is the exact property you want rounded following your theme's rounding value.

The tooltip-item code looks like this:

So the bottom left/right radius is set to 0 and gets square corners. This overrides the border-radius value set below because it's more specific.

You'll need to override that value, and for simplicity it's often easiest to just use the !important keyword instead of using the exact selector:

#vivaldi-tooltip .tooltip-item .thumbnail-image { border-radius: var(--radiusHalf) !important; }

You could also use the exact selector and avoid the !important:

#vivaldi-tooltip .tooltip .tab-solo .tooltip-item .thumbnail-image

But I prefer to use the least possible selectors to identify the element as more selectors are more likely to break when they change the code.

Yes, popup elements are tricky - you'd need to use breakpoints (kind of messy) or use the keyboard to navigate the elements without moving the mouse to find the correct selectors. And it helps with two displays or a very large screen

I see you found the box-shadow property, it's fun to play with and get some even nicer-looking popups

https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/box-shadow