Create task from email
This post is deleted!
@Kimsman welcome to the forum! Just yesterday another new community member @mesnitu had the same request so I can almost copy and paste yesterday's answer!
Please see this existing feature request about creating tasks and other events from emails https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/53410/copy-email-to-calendar-entry-task-or-create-calendar-entry-from-email and consider voting for it by liking the first post.
About linking tasks and emails together, please also consider voting for this other feature request @mesnitu this may also be of interest to you)
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/57784/allow-linking-to-specific-emails-e-g-m3-db-item
@WildEnte I did see this post [https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/53410/copy-email-to-calendar-entry-task-or-create-calendar-entry-from-email] and voted for it, but it focuses on calendar integration with mail rather than tasks. I realize "task" is in the heading, but I'm concerned that the integration with tasks will get missed if it isn't spelled out in the body of the request. I'm not really interested in calendar integration, just tasks. (I also saw https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/57784/allow-linking-to-specific-emails-e-g-m3-db-item and voted for it, but have the same concern that it covers a lot of things rather than focuses on tasks.
Thanks for your help/response.
@Kimsman tasks in Vivaldi are calendar events of the type "task". So in the backend it's the same thing.
@WildEnte Thanks for clarifying that. I obviously didn't realize/know that. My request is a duplication then. I'll remove it.