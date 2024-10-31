@Kimsman welcome to the forum! Just yesterday another new community member @mesnitu had the same request so I can almost copy and paste yesterday's answer!

Please see this existing feature request about creating tasks and other events from emails https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/53410/copy-email-to-calendar-entry-task-or-create-calendar-entry-from-email and consider voting for it by liking the first post.

About linking tasks and emails together, please also consider voting for this other feature request @mesnitu this may also be of interest to you)

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/57784/allow-linking-to-specific-emails-e-g-m3-db-item