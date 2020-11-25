Going in a similar direction, it would be good to also allow drag and drop of emails into the calendar panel to create an event.

I have an email that contains info for an event I am interested in.

-> open calendar panel (replacing the mail panel, meaning I still see my email list to the right)

-> go to correct week in calendar panel using the little overview at the bottom

-> drag and drop email to the correct date

-> this automatically pre fills the Calendar entry with the email subject and the description with the email body (and as an added goodie, you can also directly link the email to the calendar entry as requested here https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/57784/allow-linking-to-specific-emails-e-g-m3-db-item?_=1615836139930)