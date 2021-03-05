Allow linking to specific emails (e.g. m3://<db-item>)
A feature I appreciate about Lotus Notes and actually use (yes, that Lotus Notes) is that you can link to any database item, in particular also emails.
Possible Usecases are e.g. when you work with a ticket systems to manage tasks in a panel, or a Vivaldi Note, or Vivaldi calendar entries, and an email of yours contains relevant contextual information. You could now link to the 'address' of an email (say, m3://<db-item>) instead of copying/pasting (and thus duplicating) text and adding info how to track down that email again. Or you could direcly create a note/calendar entry/todo from the context menu of an email, immediately linking those documents with each other. (Bidirectional linking is cool.).
(Obviously, the link only works for you as noone else has access to your mail, and this would need to survive rebuilding the database. Delete the email - bad luck)
This is a great idea! Vivaldi Mail should have features like this which take advantage of the fact that it is in Vivaldi, so it can interact with Vivaldi Notes and Vivaldi Calendar and Vivaldi History, etc. I think there should also be support for folders (m3://spam, m3://inbox/<mail subject>), searching (m3://search?q=alerts&from=<sender>), and Vivaldi Mail URLs should show up in browsing history, so if I want to figure out what email I was looking at yesterday, I can look in my browsing history and find a link to it.
@code3 a history of emails I have last looked at is an interesting idea, but, well, I kind of look at all of the non-spam emails that come in. So the history of emails I looked at would essentially look like my inbox
Not sure I understand the usecases you think of here. (just because something can be implemented doesn't mean there is
a usecase for it). The suggestion I made about allowing to link to a specific email is that I can avoid copying content or describe how to hunt down some email that I may want to reference to. I do this occasionally but already that usecase is certainly a bit far fetched for most.
While we are at it, if we could have some sort of file manager for all attachments in the email database (.... and in particular the possibility to link to attachments), that would probably allow me to forgo saving copies of certain email attachments locally.
Endless possibilities!
@WildEnte What I mean by the history of emails is that when you look at an email, it would log the email's url into your browsing history, so it is viewable and searchable in Vivaldi's awesome history page. You could, for instance, see a calendar of when emails were viewed, find emails that you looked at yesterday, and see how much of your time online is spent on m3. It may not be helpful to everyone, so there could be an option to toggle excluding and including and exclusively including emails in the browsing history. An attachment viewer would be great, but you should make a separate feature request. (here is hey.com's attachment viewer: https://hey.com/assets/how-it-works/files.jpg). If linking to emails is implemented, linking to email attachments could be done: m3://folder/<email>/attachment.jpg. And bookmarking emails could also be done. If email URLs are implemented, there should also be a "bookmark email" and "copy email address" button in m3.
I just found out that vivaldi mail can be accessed through chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/components/mail/mail.html. However, you cannot access the individual emails that way. So Vivaldi should make an m3:// URL in order to access the individual emails.
Yes, that’s what I want. However, I also want cleaner URLs, like m3://folder/email, and I want to download attachments, like m3://folder/email/attachments. The part about the history was the fact that the Vivaldi team could consider putting these urls in the browsing history to help find them later.
@Gwen-Dragon indeed, clicking the ID (kind of like the URL of the mail) or entering this address in the browser address bar would make Vivaldi show that email.
@code3 takes the thing further, for my use case where it is all about referencing a specific email in a different context I don't need the pointer to a folder/filter. Attachments again make more intuitive sense to me, although I think that's a separate topic
vivaldi://mail works too, so now we need vivaldi://mail/folder/<db-item>
vivaldi:// urls do not seem to appear in browsing history, does anyone know why? We also need vivaldi://mail/folder/<db-item>/file.pdf for attachments, I don't think that's a separate request because it is also about linking to emails. The link ID should not be specific to the device, if I make a Vivaldi note with a link to an email send to my email, the link should work on another device that has m3 set up with the same email account.
As @gmg wrote in this other thread, linking to emails already works with a bit of a workaround.
Yes, but something like this:
m3://all#messageID
Could be the URL when browsing a certain message in the multi view.
At the very least these message URLs should be easier to access.
Voting up for this. It would be a good productivity enhancement.
-
Although not easily accessible, this feature is already mostly implemented (see https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/59140/use-new-translation-engine-also-for-emails/10?_=1636921704652).
I believe that one crucial part is missing (please correct me if I'm wrong), and that is specifying views.
For instance, I'd like to create a chain where
Ctrl+malways leads me to M3's
Unreadview, but I could not find how to access this instead of the last used view.
OakdaleFTL
Wasn't that the original purpose of hyper-text?
(And if it were implemented like how V. Forums display the text of post links...)
Sorta like re-entrant code: One copy in RAM, however many users running (using) the program — with their own protected user space/RAM... Elegant!
Necro-bumping this thread because now we have a tasks panel in Vivaldi 5.5 and adding an email to become a task by right-clicking it and linking it directly within the task is now even more useful than ever before
Fastmail have implemented Notes for emails, and I still think Vivaldi should make more use of leveraging the interaction of its built features
https://www.fastmail.com/blog/introducing-memos/