High CPU usage at idle.
Running he latest Vvaldi on OpenSuse Tumbleweed with a generic desktop. Noticed today very high cpu usage at idle.
Vivaldi 7.0.3495.6 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Revision 63217596240dd9d59679a479643371d34e73b5b9
OS Linux
JavaScript V8 13.0.245.18
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/130.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command Line /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi --password-store=gnome-libsecret --flag-switches-begin --enable-webgl-developer-extensions --enable-webgl-draft-extensions --enable-smooth-scrolling --enable-features=EnableDrDc --disable-features=WindowsScrollingPersonality --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml
Executable Path /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi
Profile Path /home/frank/.config/vivaldi/Default
HTOP shows usage between 50 and 70% on all 4 cores. This is with Vivaldi sitting idle. I have tried with disabled extensions, a different profile and clearing caches but no change. I have looked through the forums but didn't see anything relevant.
Any ideas ?
mib2berlin Soprano
@mccfrank
Hi, I am on Opensuse too but don't have such issues in 3 Vivaldi installs.
Some users report this can happen using the mail/feed/calendar client, just adding one feed can cause this.
Disable it.
Did you close the default profile testing a second one?
Check the internal task manager if a tab/panel cause this, I had it once a tab was in an endless reload loop, open it with Shift+Esc.
@mib2berlin In the meantime I found the problem, at least on the generic IceWm desktop I was using. I had picom, a compositor running and this is what caused this particular problem. I switched desktops to XFCE and there is no problem there. I was using the Vivaldi mail client but stopped because it was causing problems with mailnot showing up. I also found he interface a llittle clunky so I went back to using Thunderbird.
Thanks
@mib2berlin This solved the problem for me, too. Thanks!
Im on Kubuntu 24.04 and Im seeing the same thing with cpu.
[I think] it is very site specific. I currently have open 41 tabs and streaming 3 feeds in another two windows and my total cpu is around 10%, Vivladi is 5.3% on the top end and about 7.9GB of ram. If I open facebook vivladi cpu usage goes to 22% at its highest be averages between 12 and 15% and my ram use goes to 9.9GB. I turn just that one tab off - everything drops. Ive noticed netflix before they updated their site two weeks ago was doing something similar.
I also have notice high CPU usage. I noticed one Vivaldi process staying at around 10% whether or not any tabs are open, and remains even when I all history is deleted.
Vivaldi Info:
Vivaldi 7.0.3495.11 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Revision fc0a7028279115f6db8fa59cf260b91c509a06de
OS Linux
JavaScript V8 13.0.245.18
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/130.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command Line /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --flag-switches-begin --ignore-gpu-blocklist --ozone-platform-hint=wayland --enable-features=AutofillEnableCardBenefitsForCapitalOne,WebRtcHideLocalIpsWithMdns --flag-switches-end --ozone-platform=wayland --save-page-as-mhtml
I also have a concern about this as seen above too:
enable-features=AutofillEnableCardBenefitsForCapitalOne,WebRtcHideLocalIpsWithMdns
I'm going to delete this profile at start over. Hopefully it corrects whatever is going on.