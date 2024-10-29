Im on Kubuntu 24.04 and Im seeing the same thing with cpu.

[I think] it is very site specific. I currently have open 41 tabs and streaming 3 feeds in another two windows and my total cpu is around 10%, Vivladi is 5.3% on the top end and about 7.9GB of ram. If I open facebook vivladi cpu usage goes to 22% at its highest be averages between 12 and 15% and my ram use goes to 9.9GB. I turn just that one tab off - everything drops. Ive noticed netflix before they updated their site two weeks ago was doing something similar.