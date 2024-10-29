Seems the answer is "no", vivaldi won't sync/merge all the different device vivaldi bookmarks.

looks like a process that will take some time, which is not at the moment.

First step is to see if I can connect the 3 devices to sync, without involving bookmarks at all, to test if viv sync is working better than it was the last 2 times that I tried it: where it was never able to show tabs of all three devices on each device. I asked about it on forum, received no solution and gave up on it. and had to deal with sync making a mess of bookmarks.

thanks, I'll get back to you if I get to point of needing more help with this.