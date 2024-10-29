new sync, how are bookmarks handled?
I have tried vivaldi sync between 3 computers in past, find it to not work well and stopped using it.
now Viv ver 7 is here. I am wondering if I may find a different result:
if I set up sync between 3 win10 devices, to sync bookmarks, will all bookmarks be added together, and wind up with multiple copies of same bookmark on each computer? or,
will sync analyze bookmarks and only copy/add ones that are missing from each device, so that all 3 will have same collection of bookmarks, with only one of each different bookmark?
mib2berlin Soprano
@astro46
Hi, sync is working additive so duplicates are possible.
If you delete a bookmark on one device it get a "deleted mark", if the next device connect to sync the bookmark get's deleted.
Make sure your main device is up to date, clean up your trash bin and trigger sync.
Open
vivaldi:sync-internalsand hit the Trigger GetUpdate button until Total and Live numbers are the same.
Cheers, mib
HI,
Check here:
Guide | Merge and Clean Bookmarks
Seems the answer is "no", vivaldi won't sync/merge all the different device vivaldi bookmarks.
looks like a process that will take some time, which is not at the moment.
First step is to see if I can connect the 3 devices to sync, without involving bookmarks at all, to test if viv sync is working better than it was the last 2 times that I tried it: where it was never able to show tabs of all three devices on each device. I asked about it on forum, received no solution and gave up on it. and had to deal with sync making a mess of bookmarks.
thanks, I'll get back to you if I get to point of needing more help with this.