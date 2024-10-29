Other Guides

Hi!

A guide to Manage, Merge and Clean Bookmarks

Then you could Sync avoiding Dups

--

Export all Profile's Bookmarks to manage

Create a New Profile

Install:

They has different settings, review them and test

Import 1 Bookmarks.html file and remove it's Dups

Import 2 Bookmarks.html file and remove it's Dups

Import 3 Bookmarks.html file and remove it's Dups

And so on instead of alltogether to be easier to manage (depending on the structure, quantity and computer specs)

Then Clean all the imported files together.

Once done,

Export the Updated Bookmarks.html file

--

Back to the target Profiles,

Remove the Bookmarks from all of them and Sync or just from one of them if already Sync'd.

Try to keep 2 devices ON to force the update on the server and populated

Once the Bookmarks are removed and the devices all connected,

Import the Updated Bookmarks.html

Go to chrome://sync-internals | Click on Trigger get-updates on the Main one, then force the Sync on the rest of devices.

Check on all the Profiles the Bookmarks are correctly Sync'd

It would be a bit of work but you get clean and up-to-date merged Bookmarks.

--

If one device is a Mobile/Tablet and there are Bookmarks saved on it, Sync at the beggining just one Desktop and follow the same procedure.

--

The process to Clean Up and Sync many Bookmarks, would use lot of resources.

Vivaldi is creating auto backups of the file, be patient.

Sometimes, Vivaldi would close itself when managin thousands doing this steps, just check the Task Manager and open Vivaldi again just when is totally closed.