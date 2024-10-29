Guide | Merge and Clean Bookmarks
-
OtherGuides
Hi!
A guide to Manage, Merge and Clean Bookmarks
Then you could Sync avoiding Dups
--
Export all Profile's Bookmarks to manage
Create a New Profile
Install:
They has different settings, review them and test
- Import 1 Bookmarks.html file and remove it's Dups
- Import 2 Bookmarks.html file and remove it's Dups
- Import 3 Bookmarks.html file and remove it's Dups
And so on instead of alltogether to be easier to manage (depending on the structure, quantity and computer specs)
Then Clean all the imported files together.
Once done,
Export the
Updated Bookmarks.htmlfile
--
Back to the target Profiles,
Remove the Bookmarks from all of them and Sync or just from one of them if already Sync'd.
Try to keep 2 devices ON to force the update on the server and populated
Once the Bookmarks are removed and the devices all connected,
Import the
Updated Bookmarks.html
Go to
chrome://sync-internals| Click on
Trigger get-updateson the Main one, then force the Sync on the rest of devices.
Check on all the Profiles the Bookmarks are correctly Sync'd
It would be a bit of work but you get clean and up-to-date merged Bookmarks.
--
If one device is a Mobile/Tablet and there are Bookmarks saved on it, Sync at the beggining just one Desktop and follow the same procedure.
--
The process to Clean Up and Sync many Bookmarks, would use lot of resources.
Vivaldi is creating auto backups of the file, be patient.
Sometimes, Vivaldi would close itself when managin thousands doing this steps, just check the Task Manager and open Vivaldi again just when is totally closed.