I do love Vivaldi and use it on windows machine at work but the thing that stops me using it daily on the Mac at home is the lack of spatial audio feature.

It just makes watching things like youtube and other TV providers much more immersive using spatial stereo if there is no atmos then plain stereo. For this reason I have to use Safari on Mac but it has its issues and not as customisable as Vivaldi.

Not being a developer I dont even know if its something 3rd party programs can enable in their apps which would be shame if not.